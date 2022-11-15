Zimmerman senior Caden Spence ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns plus caught two passes for 49 yards and two more touchdowns in a 51-6 win over Holy Angels in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals played at Osseo High School Nov. 10.
Thunder run for more than 400 yards on Stars in 51-6 blowout in Class AAAA quarterfinals
Holy Angels wrapped up the 2022 season with a 7-4 record after a 51-6 loss to Zimmerman (9-3) in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals on Nov. 10 at Osseo High School.
The Stars responded to Zimmerman’s opening drive score by moving the ball within the shadow of the goal line thanks to a tremendous throw-and-catch from quarterback AJ Boarman to Reed Davenport of about 50 yards.
After being denied the end zone on carries from Joe Miller IV, Boarman’s fourth-and-goal pass to Chuck Gilbert III fell incomplete to give the Thunder a huge emotional lift.
Zimmerman ended the opening quarter on what would be a second scoring drive, culminating with a senior Caden Spencer 14-yard touchdown catch on fourth down up the seam. A successful 2-point run made it 16-0 less than four minutes into the second quarter.
Zimmerman’s offense was tough to contain as its racked up 431 yards rushing on 48 carries for five touchdowns. Senior quarterback Brock Snow completed all five passes for 113 yards including both touchdown passes in the second quarter to Spence.
Spence finished with 254 yards combined offense (205 rushing yards) and four touchdowns. In addition to the 14-yard touchdown catch, he pulled in a pass and won the race to the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown, 29 seconds before halftime.
A Thunder interception led to a 32-yard field goal in the opening half with a 25-0 lead.
Zimmerman senior Matt Freeberg added 96 yards on 10 carries and two more touchdowns.
Freeberg and Spence broke off touchdown runs of 42 and 47 yards, respectively before Lance Pool went for a game-high 71-yard touchdown during a 21-point third quarter to take a 45-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Stars broke up the shutout bid as Boarman scored on a 28-yard touchdown. William Snyder completed a pass to Boarman for the 2-point conversion.
Holy Angels had a strong regular season winning a third consecutive section title. but like last fall, the team fell short in the state quarterfinals.
Last fall it was Becker, which ended the Stars’ season with a 24-7 final. In 2020, the Stars were stopped after beating Orono in the section final due to the ongoing pandemic.
Zimmerman advances to face Hutchinson in the Nov. 18 semifinal with a kickoff set for 4:30 p.m at US Bank Stadium. Simley faces ROCORI in the other Class AAAA semifinal set for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 17 at US Bank Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.