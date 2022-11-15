Thunder run for more than 400 yards on Stars in 51-6 blowout in Class AAAA quarterfinals 

Holy Angels wrapped up the 2022 season with a 7-4 record after a 51-6 loss to Zimmerman (9-3) in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals on Nov. 10 at Osseo High School.

Joe Miller IV outside run
Holy Angels senior Joe Miller IV, middle, sheds a Zimmerman tackler looking to break into the end zone during their Nov. 10 Class AAAA state quarterfinal played at Osseo High School.
AJ Boarman pass
Holy Angels quarterback AJ Boarman completes a throw during the opening half against Zimmerman at Osseo High School Nov. 10.
Offensive line
Stars junior offensive lineman Joe Warmka (54) sets up to protect quarterback AJ Boarman (16) during their Nov. 10 state quarterfinal game against Zimmerman at Osseo High School Nov. 10.
Caden Spence
Zimmerman senior Caden Spence ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns plus caught two passes for 49 yards and two more touchdowns in a 51-6 win over Holy Angels in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals played at Osseo High School Nov. 10.

