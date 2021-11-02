Holy Angels runs for 455 yards to advance to Section 5AAAA final

Section 5AAAA top-seed Holy Angels (7-2) advanced to the Nov. 5 section football final against No. 2 SMB (St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake) following its first shutout of the season in a 42-0 win over No. 4 DeLaSalle Oct. 30.

StarDome was the site of the shutout of the Islanders and the Richfield campus will host the Stars one more time this season against the Wolfpack with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Stars senior running back Emmett Johnson ran 17 times for 235 yards and five more touchdowns on runs of 46, 2, 3, 50 and 7 yards. 

Charles Gilbert III caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Boarman during the third quarter for the other Holy Angels touchdown.

Ten different Stars carried the ball including William Snyder with eight carries for 80 yards, James Longo with seven carries for 37 yards and Boarman with 7 carries for 31 yards. As a team, Holy Angels ran for 455 yards while building a 42-0 lead by halftime. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments