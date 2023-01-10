After winning back-to-back Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Gold Division titles during winter break, the Holy Angels boys hockey team extended its winning streak to four games following a 7-4 road win at Hopkins on Jan. 5.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier as Holy Angels will be tested by Gentry Academy (8-3) at Richfield Ice Arena on Jan. 12. The teams split last year’s meetings as the Stars won 5-4 at Gentry on Jan. 12 before losing 4-1 at RIA three days later.
Against Hopkins, Stars junior defenseman Henrik Nelson earned the coveted Golden Bucket while senior forward Brendan Hainey scored his first varsity goal. Four more skaters added goals including two each from freshman Lincoln Ayers Assad and senior Jack Bartfield. Senior Charlie Cline and sophomore Henry Lechner also scored to help the Stars improve to 8-2.
Lechner’s empty-net shorthanded goal was his 16th of the season. He picked up the 10th assist of the season and leads the team with 26 points in 10 games. He has a 17-game points streak going back to Feb. 1, 2022.
The Stars spent winter break at the National Sports Center in Blaine where it beat Breck (8-2), Minneapolis (5-2) and Roseville (3-2) in that order Dec. 26-28.
Freshman defenseman Gabe Perron stood out in all three games. In the final game against Roseville, Perron scored on the power play during the second period. He was set up by Lechner who played a role in all three Stars goals.
Holy Angels sophomore goalie Luke Marsalek made 39 saves in the win after turning away 33 and 21 shots against Minneapolis and Breck, respectively.
Lechner had a hat trick and Marsalek made 32 saves against Minneapolis to earn co-Golden Bucket honors while sophomore defenseman Connor Hanley scored his first varsity goal on the power play in the third period.
Cline earned the Golden Bucket against Breck while Bartfield had two goals. Jack Berg and Jackson Heichert each added their first varsity goals.
