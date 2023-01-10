Lechner extends points streak to 16 games

After winning back-to-back Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Gold Division titles during winter break, the Holy Angels boys hockey team extended its winning streak to four games following a 7-4 road win at Hopkins on Jan. 5.

Holy Angels sophomore Henry Lechner, right, shields the puck away from a Rochester Century skater earlier in December. Lechner leads the Stars with 26 points in 10 games.
Holy Angels senior captain Charlie Cline (13) scores on this backhand shot against Rochester Century. He has 11 points in 10 games.

