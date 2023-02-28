Clements’ two goals helps them pass Park
Never count Holy Angels boys hockey out was a common theme this season with a younger mix of skaters than in years past for coach Patrick Griswold.
Sophomore Charlie Clements redirected a rebound 5:16 into overtime for not only his sixth goal of the season but his second of the game to help the visiting Stars top St. Louis Park 5-4 in a thrilling start to Section 6AA play.
Park opened a 2-0 lead through the first period as Holy Angels kept their focus by remaining composed as they scored three times in the middle period to turn the tide heading into the third period with a 3-2 lead.
Clements’ first goal came just 28 seconds into the second period with assists from seniors Jack McDonough and Jack Bartfield.
Gabe Perron added a pair of goals coming at 3:07 and 10:57 of the period to take the lead into the second intermission.
“I didn’t want to give up another one in the first [period], they were taking it to us a little but we felt like we had a lot of good opportunities we just didn’t bear down early,” Griswold said. “Overall we felt pretty good and got one early in the second and got things rolling. It was just crazy, up and down both ways. Their guys didn’t quit and it was great.”
Park wasn’t going to go away quietly on its home ice as the No. 4 seed. Sam Fuller tied it up for the Orioles 4:37 into the third period as Max Rider snapped a wrister on the power play 19 seconds later which sneaked past Marsalek’s glove to give the O’s a 4-3 lead.
Just under one minute into a Stars power play, Lecher, the Stars leading scorer tied the game up with his 32nd goal of the season with assists from Bartfield and Perron at 6:12.
The teams combined for five penalties in the final period, three going to Park including a rare high sticking call on Orioles goaltender Josh Middleton 1:14 into the period.
Griswold said they have lived and died by the power play and made the most of the chance with Lechner snapping the tying goal home. “We got two more power-play goals tonight and right around that 40-50 percent mark,” Griswold said.
The 4-4 score stood through the end of regulation as Charlie Cline blasted a shot off Park goaltender Josh Middleton’s pads before Clements was in the right spot to redirect the winning shot in to end it.
After scoring he quickly buzzed over to the Stars student section to begin the celebration.
“We talked about not being able to beat [Middleton] on that first shot,” Griswold said. “So we have to swarm and get the rebound and that’s what [Clements] did on both of his goals – crashed the net hard and was rewarded.”
Griswold was pleased to see how many fans showed up given the winter storm bearing down on the Twin Cities. “It was a good crowd, it was about three fourths full which is pretty good for a Tuesday night and a snowstorm,” the coach said.
With a young group, Griswold talks about the youth of its team, not just age-wise.
“A lot of our older guys who were on the third and fourth lines who are now juniors and seniors and playing first-line minutes,” Griswold said. “Now we want to say we’re playing our best hockey of the season and aside from a couple of defensive breakdowns we played pretty well.”
Semifinal
The Stars returned to action on Saturday facing Wayzata at Bloomington Ice Garden for a spot in Wednesday’s final, also played at BIG.
The top-seeded Trojans appeared to be running away with the game, building a 4-0 lead after Jake Mattson’s power-play goal coming 7:53 into the second period. Rhys Wallin made it a 3-0 lead late in the opening period on a shorthanded goal.
Outshot 43-9 through two periods, Holy Angels scored three times in a span of 2:59 to make it a 4-3 game.
Junior Mason Garcia opened the rally with an assist from George Daravingas at 6:27. Lincoln Ayers Assad made it a 4-2 lead two minutes later at 8:27 before Henrik Nelson broke through with a goal 59 seconds later to keep the rally going at 4-3.
Cline assisted on the final two goals.
Mattson extinguished any hopes scoring 27 seconds later for Wayzata to put the game out of reach with a 5-3 lead.
Wayzata outshot the Stars 16-8 in the final period after posting totals of 18-5 and 25-4 in the first two periods.
