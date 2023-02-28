Clements’ two goals helps them pass Park

Never count Holy Angels boys hockey out was a common theme this season with a younger mix of skaters than in years past for coach Patrick Griswold.

Charlie Clements goal
Holy Angels Charlie Clements scored his second goal of the evening to send the Stars past St. Louis Park 5-4 in overtime on Feb. 21 in the Section 6AA quarterfinals.

