Defensive stand early sets tone for Joe Miller IV to run for 116 yards and two touchdowns

Holy Angels (5-1) spoiled St. Louis Park’s (2-4) hopes of a homecoming football win by improving to 5-1 with a 34-8 final score Oct. 7 at St. Louis Park Stadium.

Charles Gilbert III
Stars defense
Holy Angels seniors William Snyder (5) and Joe Miller IV (front right) lead teammates tackling St. Louis Park quarterback Stefano Giovannelli during the opening quarter of the Stars 34-8 win on Oct.  7.
Jacob Pung
Stars tight end Jacob Pung catches a touchdown in the second half at St. Louis Park.
Joe Miller, AJ Boarman
Reid Davenport
Jacob Pung
William Snyder
Stars receiver William Snyder (5) led the team with five catches for 65 yards on Friday.

