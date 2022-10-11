Defensive stand early sets tone for Joe Miller IV to run for 116 yards and two touchdowns
Holy Angels (5-1) spoiled St. Louis Park’s (2-4) hopes of a homecoming football win by improving to 5-1 with a 34-8 final score Oct. 7 at St. Louis Park Stadium.
The Orioles marched the opening drive near 70 yards before the Stars’ defense forced a turnover on downs inside the 5-yard line in what would be a precursor to how the game would turn out for the Stars.
A tough running game, with 6-foot-5 Joe Miller IV and quarterback AJ Boarman combining for 194 yards on 25 carries, helped set the tone behind an offensive line that managed to push the defense around. Miller used his size and strength to score twice in the second half as they continued to wear down what is a very stout Orioles defense.
“For someone to be that big and move like that, it’s hard to bring him down,” Boarman said.
The Stars QB appreciates Miler’s ability to set the edge on rollout plays, allowing him time to find the open receiver.
Stars fullback Ryan McGuire opened the scoring on a misdirection running play from 4-yards out to cap off the Stars opening offensive drive which went 92 yards in just over three minutes.
Boarman completed 12-of-16 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns and a first-quarter interception.
With a 7-0 lead, Holy Angels’ offense stalled on the Orioles’ 2-yard line as roles were reversed with six minutes to go in the opening half.
Park managed to get the ball out to its own 20-yard line before a punt gave the Stars the ball back on its own 40-yard line with 3:17 before halftime.
Holy Angels put together a scoring drive before halftime as Boarman found Jacob Pung in the front corner of the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown pass to put the visitors up 14-0 with 14.6 seconds on the clock.
“We put ourselves in some good situations early and were able to pound the ball against a very good team,” Stars coach Jim Gunderson said, as he knew the Orioles would be ready to go with a solid game plan put together by coach Jason Foster. “That’s a good team and Coach Foster always does a great job with his kids. They run a good program.”
As for the opening drive, Gunderson said they took advantage of the Stars’ defense. “Coach Foster had us scouted up and we had to make some adjustments. He had us working tonight.”
Boarman thought it would be tough to churn out the yards against a physical unit like the Orioles, especially with sophomore guard Mac Nolan filling in on the right side.
“First quarter we didn’t get the push but once we found the groove we kept it going,” Boarman said.
Holy Angels’ defense was led by Jaylen Boehm-Peterson who had a busy evening piling up 12 total tackles (10 solos) to go with a forced fumble and interception.
The fumble came 18 seconds into the second half as Miller emerged from the pile with the football to give the visitors even more momentum. A few plays later Boarman found Charles Gilbert III on a 60-yard touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.
“He took off on that one,” Boarman said as he hit Gilbert in stride as he went past the defense for the big-play score.
Holy Angels’ Luke Cronin, McGuire, Isaiah Bird-Winston and Damian Devine each had at least six tackles in the game. Wiliam Snyder forced a fumble and Gilbert calmly intercepted a pass at the goal line in the third quarter as the Orioles tried for a big play to get back into the game.
“Sometimes you catch some breaks and that is football but I really respect their program,” Gunderson said.
Another goal coming into the game was to limit the penalties, especially the personal foul variety that plagued the team in recent games.
“We emphasized being disciplined up front to limit the penalties like we had in the second half last week,” Gunderson said.
Scoring has not been the issue for Holy Angels as they surpassed 32 points in 5-of-6 games while limiting the opposition to eight points or less in three of the last four games including a 75-15 margin against Benilde-St. Margaret’s, and now St. Louis Park.
The Stars have a tough end of the regular season at Chanhassen (5-1) on the rare Thursday night game at Storm Stadium at 7 p.m. Oct. 13. The Storm are coming off a 37-35 overtime win against Waconia (4-2), which visits StarDome six days later Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
