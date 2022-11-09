Holy Angels wins 41-7 for  third consecutive section title

Holy Angels won its third consecutive Section 5AAAA football title by defeating Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the StarDome for a week-five rematch that ended with the same final score, 41-7.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments