Holy Angels receives top seed in Section 6-3A
Holy Angels received the top seed in Section 6-3A as the team looks for a fourth consecutive trip to state.
The fifth-ranked Stars closed out the regular season on a high note, winning seven straight games including a rematch against Richfield on Feb. 18. Holy Angels dominated the Spartans 85-48 before closing out the regular season with a 91-40 victory also at home against Columbia Heights.
The Stars finished second in the Tri-Metro Conference West Division with a 12-2 record (19-6 overall), one game back of top-ranked DeLaSalle which was 13-1 in conference play and 21-4 overall.
Against Richfield, Kassandra Caron hit all five 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. She made 4-8 free throws and had three of the team’s 16 steals in the game.
Sophomore Grace Massaquoi continued her breakout first season with the Stars collecting a double-double with team-highs 17-points and 13-rebounds. She also led the Stars with five rebounds and added three assists. Frankie Vascellaro finished with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and made 2-of-4 free throws. She also grabbed four rebounds, had two assists and one steal as Holy Angels built a 19-6 halftime lead.
Richfield’s Molly Stark led the way with 13 points as Samara Carlson and Taleigha Powell each had six points. Fametta Zubah added seven points.
Holy Angels kept the same hard edge going against Columbia Heights in a 91-40 win Feb. 21 after taking a 55-17 lead into halftime.
Caron led the way with 23 points and Vascellaro finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds on 10-of-25 shooting from the floor. Kawiecki grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points, three assists, three steals and two blocks. The Stars had 22 steals and blocked three shots.
