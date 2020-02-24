Holy Angels receives top seed in Section 6-3A

Holy Angels received the top seed in Section 6-3A as the team looks for a fourth consecutive trip to state. 

The fifth-ranked Stars closed out the regular season on a high note, winning seven straight games including a rematch against Richfield on Feb. 18. Holy Angels dominated the Spartans 85-48 before closing out the regular season with a 91-40 victory also at home against Columbia Heights.

Kassandra Caron
Buy Now

Holy Angels’ Kassandra Caron, left had 23 points in a win over Richfield on Feb. 18.

The Stars finished second in the Tri-Metro Conference West Division with a 12-2 record (19-6 overall), one game back of top-ranked DeLaSalle which was 13-1 in conference play and 21-4 overall.

Against Richfield, Kassandra Caron hit all five 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. She made 4-8 free throws and had three of the team’s 16 steals in the game. 

Cherish Henderson
Buy Now

Holy Angels' Cherish Henderson, left, guards Richfield's Corrina Hartman during the Feb. 18 contest.

Sophomore Grace Massaquoi continued her breakout first season with the Stars collecting a double-double with team-highs 17-points and 13-rebounds. She also led the Stars with five rebounds and added three assists. Frankie Vascellaro finished with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and made 2-of-4 free throws. She also grabbed four rebounds, had two assists and one steal as Holy Angels built a 19-6 halftime lead.

Defense
Buy Now

Three members of the Holy Angels defense including Frankie Vascellaro (1) swarm around Richfield’s Taylor Eckerman, middle, during the Feb. 18 game. 

Richfield’s Molly Stark led the way with 13 points as Samara Carlson and Taleigha Powell each had six points. Fametta Zubah added seven points.

Frankie Vascellaro shot
Buy Now

Holy Angels junior Frankie Vascellaro rise up for a first-half shot Feb. 18.

Holy Angels kept the same hard edge going against Columbia Heights in a 91-40 win Feb. 21 after taking a 55-17 lead into halftime. 

Isabelle Henry
Buy Now

Stars senior guard Isabelle Henry goes in for a layup during the 85-48 win over Richfield Feb. 18.
Grace Massaquoi
Buy Now

Holy Angels sophomore Grace Massaquoi rises over the outstretched arms of Richfield’s Molly Stark, right, and Taylor Eckerman, left, during the Feb. 18 game. Massaquoi finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Caron led the way with 23 points and Vascellaro finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds on 10-of-25 shooting from the floor. Kawiecki grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points, three assists, three steals and two blocks. The Stars had 22 steals and blocked three shots.

Grace Massaquoi
Buy Now

Holy Angels sophomore Grace Massaquoi, right, dribbles around Richfield's Taleigha Powell during the Feb. 18 game played at Holy Angels.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments