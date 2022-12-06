Holy Angels’ returns with Lechner, Bartfield scorers 

Holy Angels boys hockey is off to a 2-0 start thanks to comeback victories at Richfield Ice Arena to kick off the 2022-23 season.

Henry Lechner
Buy Now

Holy Angels sophomore Henry Lechner, right, returns after tallying 39 points as a freshman. He has two goals, two assists in two games this season.
Clements goal celebration
Buy Now

Stars teammates surround Charlie Clements after scoring the tying goal at 12:17 of the third period against Rochester Century on Dec. 1.
High-five line
Buy Now

Holy Angels has been a third-period scoring machine so far this season tallying six goals in two games.
Charlie Cline backhander goal
Buy Now

Stars senior captain Charlie Cline, middle, scores the winning goal in a 4-3 final result against Rochester Century Dec. 1.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments