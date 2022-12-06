Holy Angels’ returns with Lechner, Bartfield scorers
Holy Angels boys hockey is off to a 2-0 start thanks to comeback victories at Richfield Ice Arena to kick off the 2022-23 season.
Holy Angels’ returns with Lechner, Bartfield scorers
Holy Angels boys hockey is off to a 2-0 start thanks to comeback victories at Richfield Ice Arena to kick off the 2022-23 season.
Coming off a 21-4-1 record last season, expectations remain high for Holy Angels as the team tries to find the next generation of scorers. The Stars graduated five skaters with at least 29 points each including the co-leading scorers in Noah Hermanson and Ricky Nelson who each tallied 44 points.
Returning sophomore Henry Lechner was third on the team with 39 points in 23 games and senior captain Jack Bartfield had 31 points.
The Stars opened with a 4-3 win over Rochester Century on Dec. 1 before Saturday’s 5-3 win over Woodbury.
In the opener against Century, captain Jack Bartfield broke the game open with a late goal in the first period with an assist from Charlie Cline.
Century tied it up late in the second period to set the stage for a wild final period that saw five goals.
Stars freshman Lincoln Ayers Assad picked up his first varsity goal 2:04 into the third to tie the game. Connor Hanley and Henry Lechner set up Ayers Assad.
Century responded with a pair of goals less than a minute apart to lead 3-2 just over four minutes into the period.
Bartfield assisted on the final two goals including Charlie Clements’ goal at 12:17. Gabe Perron also picked up an assist.
Cline added a power play game-winner in front of the Stars student section at the 15:32 mark with freshman Cole Cheeseman and Bartfield setting up the goal.
Holy Angels held a 45-26 shots edge as sophomore Luke Marsalek picked up the win.
Saturday’s matinée featured three third-period goals from the Stars including Cline’s tying goal from Perron and Mason Garcia at 8:18.
Bartfield scored the winning goal at 11:07 on the power play with assists from Lechner and Marsalek.
Lechner added an empty-netter for his second goal for the game to ensure the victory.
Cheeseman opened the scoring seven minutes in added an assist on Lechner’s goal, midway through the second period, 10 seconds after Woodbury’s Ethan Hansen tallied his second goal of the period.
The Stars host Mounds View at RIA on Dec. 14, Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Dec. 17, St. Louis Park on Dec. 20 and Breck on Dec. 21 before playing in the Gold Bracket of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the National Sports Center in Blaine Dec. 26-28.
Holy Angles opens against Breck at 11 a.m. on Dec. 26 then Minneapolis at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27 before closing out against Roseville at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Gentry Academy comes to RIA on Jan. 12.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.