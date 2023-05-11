Emelia Lowe

Jefferson senior Emelia Lowe received a Rising Star award from the Minnesota Aspiration in Computing awards (MNAiC) program as one of 91 honorees from Minnesota. She was recognized for her technological skills, interests and aspirations. She was recognized during the May 6 Minnesota Twins game at Target Field.

Hole-in-one

Molly Erickson, a 2009 Jefferson High School grad, started the 2023 season with a hole-in-one at her high school home course, Dwan Golf Course, on April 18. She carded her ace on the 120-yard par-3 Hole 11 using her 9-iron.

