Jefferson senior Emelia Lowe received a Rising Star award from the Minnesota Aspiration in Computing awards (MNAiC) program as one of 91 honorees from Minnesota. She was recognized for her technological skills, interests and aspirations. She was recognized during the May 6 Minnesota Twins game at Target Field.
Lowe leads the 4-3 Jaguars girls lacrosse team with 25 goals and four assists with 25 ground balls. She had three goals in a 13-11 win over Metro West Conference foe Orono on May 2.
Carver Hammond
The University of Minnesota, Morris junior and Bloomington native was named to the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Tennis North Division Honorable Mention list. Hammond went 3-7 as a singles player and 2-7 in doubles matches this spring. He partnered with Matt Gearou to win 8-6 at No. 1 doubles as the Cougars came up short 7-2 against Martin Luther College on April 24.
Carter Hanson
The UMASS sophomore outfielder and Jefferson grad has started 35 games this spring while hitting .290 (38-131) scoring 27 runs and driving in 23 runs. He has five home runs and seven doubles while drawing 17 walks. He had a season-high three hits including a home run in a 9-5 win over Richmond on April 15. The Minutemen are 10-28 overall and 3-13 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Dwan Hole-in-One
Dwan Golf Course had its first hole-in-one of the season on April 18 as St. Louis Park resident Molly Erickson carded the ace on the 120-yard par-3 Hole 11 using her 9-iron. A proud 2009 Jefferson grad said it was extra special to happen on her home course in high school in her first round of the season.
