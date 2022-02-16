The Holy Angels guard is the latest to hit the milestone, 15th in program history
Holy Angels senior guard Grace Massaquoi joined teammate Kassi Caron in the 1,000-point club following a 72-49 win over Visitation Feb. 11 at the Mendota Heights school.
Massaquoi continued to fill the box score with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double to become the 15th Stars player to reach the milestone.
She also had four steals and one assist as the Stars (18-3) led 42-22 at halftime of the Tri-Metro Conference contest.
The teams are among the top programs in the conference as the Stars share the top spot with DeLaSalle. Each program is 9-1 while Visitation dropped to 5-4 but remained in third place.
The win was the 11th straight for No. 2 ranked (Class AAA) Holy Angels, which has a busy stretch with four games in six days including Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. matinée at top-ranked (Class AAA) Becker.
The Stars prevailed in their meeting in Richfield last season thanks to a last-second shot by since-graduated Frankie Vascellaro for a 71-70 final.
After opening 2022 with a 71-63 loss at DeLaSalle Jan. 4, Holy Angels’ offense has scored in the 80s in five of the last six games.
Massaquoi led the team with 18 points and seven rebounds in an 88-48 win at St. Anthony Feb. 8 after building a 62-22 halftime lead. Caron continues to be a force on both ends of the floor scoring 14 points to go along with five rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and one block.
Junior Kaylee Caron had a season-high 17 points in the 86-77 win over DeLaSalle Jan. 26. She is averaging 7.4 points.
Sophomore Jenna Buer is averaging 13 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. After scoring 24 points against DeLaSalle, she scored a season-high 29 points in an 88-59 win over Robbinsdale Cooper Jan. 29. Kiera O’Rourke is averaging 7.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19 games. Defensively she leads the team in steals per game (four) and is second on the team in blocks (11)
Ella Pritchard is averaging six points and 7.1 rebounds in 21 games. She leads the way with 15 blocks to go with 2.8 steals per game.
