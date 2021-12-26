Hess has a 1.41 GAA, .943 saves percentage while squad is outscoring the competition 41-10
Holy Angels’ boys hockey (6-1) is averaging nearly six goals per game, including a 13-3 margin in the third period and overtime. They haven’t yielded more than two goals against, except in the lone loss on the season, a 3-2 final at Woodbury Dec. 4.
Senior goaltender Bryce Hess sports a slim 1.41 goals-against average with a .943 save percentage. Over more than 362 minutes, the Edina transfer has turned away 166-of-176 shots, including 17 saves in a 4-1 win at St. Louis Park on Dec. 20.
Three of the Stars’ goals came on the power play with captain Jack Bartfield scoring twice, while Noah Hermanson tied the game in the second period and added an empty-net goal, 24 seconds after Bartfield’s goal late in the contest. Senior Jacob Margarit added two assists.
Carter Hermanson picked up two goals and two assists as one of seven skaters to collect at least two points in a 7-1 win over Burnsville at Richfield Ice Arena Dec. 16.
Noah Hermanson added one goal and two assists, Nik Johnson scored twice, Margarit and Bartfield each had two assists and Ryan Welsch had one goal and one assist.
Holy Angels scored on two-of-three power plays and outshot the Blaze 57-14 in the game.
The power play generated two goals in a 9-2 win over Hopkins on Dec. 11, which tied a season-high for goals scored with a 9-0 win over Rochester Lourdes in the season-opener.
The Stars scored five times in the opening period and added four more goals in the second period. Hopkins tied the game eight minutes into the contest before the Stars scored four times in 4:14. They added three more goals in almost five minutes in the second period. Freshman Henry Lechner was one of four skaters with three points (all assists). Welsch also had three assists, while Carter Hermanson had a hat trick and Noah Hermanson added a goal and two assists. Thirteen different skaters recorded a point, including two goals from Lucas Larson and two assists from Ricky Nelson.
After playing at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the National Sports Center in Blaine, the Stars return to action against Forest Lake Jan. 4 at RIA. Opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.