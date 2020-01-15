After early lead against Park, Holy Angels erupts against Century on Saturday in 9-2 win
Holy Angels picked up its 10th win of the season on by matching a season-high nine goals in a 9-2 victory over Rochester Century Saturday in Rochester.
The win is the second in five games for the Stars, who grabbed a 1-0 lead against St. Louis Park on Thursday before ultimately falling short 4-2, despite outshooting the Orioles by 15 shots in the game.
Stars coach Patrick Griswold felt they did a lot of good things against a very confident Orioles squad but couldn’t get over the hump.
“But give credit to [Park] they worked their butts off and Will [Pinney] is as good as any goalie in the metro area. He made some great saves on us,” Griswold said. “We kind of let them hang around early on. We had a couple breakaways and odd-man rushes and we felt really good after the first – up until a minute left in the second.”
Stars sophomore Carter Hermanson scored his fourth goal of the year 1:27 into the game with assists from Mackie Zabinski and Noah Hermanson and that lead stood until late in the second period with the Orioles scored twice over the final 1:50 including a breakaway goal that came just before the buzzer sounded to end the period to give the visitors a 2-1 lead going into the third period.
Sam Schaffer tied the game at 2-2 with a smart play behind the Park goal to fake a wrap-around attempt, instead going to the near-side which was left open as the Orioles goaltender already moved to cover the other post.
Park’s McCabe Dvorak had his stick knocked out of his hands to put the team on the power play and made them pay just 15 seconds into it for what would be the decisive goal coming 9:36 into the third period.
Park’s leading scorer Avery Pittman jumped on a loose puck in the neutral zone along the boards and scored on an empty net in the final 34 seconds of the game.
Bounce-back win
Century opened up a 2-0 lead on Saturday thanks to a shorthander 6:03 into the contest and just over two minutes later made it 2-0 before the Stars rallied for nine unanswered goals for the overwhelming win including three goals during the final seven minutes of the opening period.
Stevan Blauert scored 12 seconds into the second period to make it 4-2.
Five different Holy Angels skaters scored with four of them scoring twice.
Owen Neuharth led the barrage with two goals and three assists, Noah Griswold had four assists, Caeden Phelps and Noah Hermanson had two goals and one assist each. Zabinski had one goal and two assists and Blauert had two goals. Carter Hermanson had two assists.
Senior Caeden Phelps said the key after winter break and holiday tournaments is to get back into the routine of the week with practices and games to prepare better for the second half of the season.
“Taking it day-by-day and shift-by-shift, I know it is super cliché but that’s how it needs to be done,” he said. “Overall we are getting better.”
Build on tourney success
Holy Angels advanced to the Gold Division final at the Herb Brooks Classic with a pair of solid wins over Rogers (4-3) and Park of Cottage Grove (5-3) before a relentless Hudson (Wisconsin) team downed the Stars 4-2 in the final on Dec. 28.
“We found a way against a really good Rogers team to pull that one out then started off really well against Park but struggled in the middle period and found a way to hold on late,” Griswold said. “Hudson took it to us in the first period and a half, we settled in and they couldn’t get the puck out of the zone over the last nine minutes and that’s frustrating because that’s the way we can play. We’re not getting a complete effort every night.”
He added that the season is half over and the expectation level on each game is higher than they have played at times.
“We don’t want to be playing our best hockey right now but we have got to start figuring it out to play a complete and disciplined game,” Griswold said.
Phelps believes the team was ready for the test to play in a big atmosphere of a tournament championship and the payoff will come later in the season.
“Pretty much it was a section atmosphere for us but we couldn’t get it done,” he said, scoring 12 goals with 12 assists in 14 games. “We’ve got to work on burying those chances when we get them.”
As a team, the Stars fly around the rink and are dangerous in the transition game, starting the attack with a quick outlet pass.
“We are a fast team but it’s just running out systems well and playing fast in all three zones,” Phelps said.
Holy Angels returned to action at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Jan. 3 with a 3-2 overtime loss in a unique and hostile atmosphere.
“We are going to be playing them all the time,” Griswold said, complimentary of the Lumberjacks program and atmosphere that offers a needed challenge heading into the stretch run of the season. “I scheduled them for a reason because those are the type of games you are going to be playing in February into March. They just grind you and compete.”
Holy Angles led 2-0 after two periods thanks to power-play goals from Blauert and Neuharth coming five minutes apart.
Cloquet came back on an undisciplined penalty, scoring on the man-advantage 4:33 into the third period before tying it up shorthanded six minutes later.
“Overall, we played well for most of that game,” Griswold said.“We’re getting to what we call the dog days coming off winter break it’s getting colder. Just got to keep everyone healthy now.”
The Stars return two defensemen to the lineup ahead of four games in seven days (Jan. 21-28) against Armstrong/Cooper, Totino-Grace, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and East Ridge.
