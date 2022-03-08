Holy Angels is in line for seventh-consecutive state appearance
Holy Angels and Benilde-St. Margaret’s met Wednesday, March 9, to decide the Section 6AAA champion for a second consecutive season.
The Stars, searching for a seventh-consecutive state appearance won the 2020-21 title on the Richfield court 61-50 and claimed the regular season meeting back on Dec. 9 78-67 courtesy of 32 points and 12 rebounds from Grace Massaquoi and 15 points from Jenna Buer. BSM countered with 28 points from sophomore standout Olivia Olson and 21 points from freshman Kendall McGee.
McGee recently surpassed the 1,000-point milestone.
Olson fed Sierre Lumpkin for the decisive basket in a 68-66 semifinal win over Orono on March 5. Olson led BSM with 25 points while Lumpkin and Zahara Bishop each had 14 points. They opened section play with a 64-33 win over Mound Westonka on March 2.
Top-seeded Holy Angels (21-5) opened section play with a 90-42 win over No. 8 Richfield on March 2. The Stars had five scorers in double-digits led by Buer with 16 points, 13 points from Massaquoi, 11 points each from Ella Pritchard and Kaylee Caron and 10 points from Kassie Caron.
Kennedy
Kennedy (12-15) dropped a 53-28 loss at Hutchinson in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals on March 2.
Sophomore Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan led the Eagles with seven points and junior Ashlee Burchette had six points.
After a 64-41 win over Mound Westonka on Feb. 1, the Eagles dropped the final seven contests of the season after an 8-2 start to the season. Kennedy used 17 points from Burchette, 15 points from Singleton-Buchanan and 12 points from Mya Green in the victory over the Whitehawks.
Jefferson
Jefferson made the switch to join Section 3AAAA and earned the No. 4 seed with a 10-18 record. The Jaguars opened section play with a 52-41 win over No. 5 seeded Eastview thanks to 14 points from junior post Angelina Chapple while classmates Courtney Anderson and Caroline Hemann followed with nine and eight points, respectively. Senior Emily Roach contributed seven points to help Jefferson win its third game in a row, matching a three-game winning streak to begin the season.
Top-seeded Rosemount was too much to overcome in the March 5 semifinals, defeating Jefferson 83-45, but Roach surpassed 1,000 career points in the game, scoring 10 points while Chapple led the team with 12 points.
The Irish opened a 38-27 lead by halftime and kept the pressure on with a 46-17 second-half run to secure its place in the March 10 final against No. 3 Park. The Wolfpack upset No. 2 Eagan 43-39 in the other semifinal.
Jefferson closed out the regular season with wins over Kennedy (66-39, Feb. 22) and New Prague (74-54, Feb. 25). Felt led the Jaguars with 17 points against New Prague while Chapple had 14 points and Roach and Simone Clay each had 13 points.
Felt’s 22 points against Kennedy was a season-high for the junior guard while Anderson and Roach added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
