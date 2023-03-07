Holy Angels is looking for first win over BSM since Dec. 2021 

Holy Angels and Benilde-St. Margaret’s will meet with a trip to state on the line for a third consecutive season Tuesday, after this edition goes to press.

Emma Felt
Buy Now

Jefferson senior Emma Felt drives along the baseline against Benilde-St. Margaret’s earlier this season. She had 18 points in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinal loss to Burnsville. Classmates Angelina Chapple and Caroline Hemann each had 21 points.
Angelina Chapple
Buy Now

Jefferson senior Angelina Chapple, left, looks to make a move in the paint against Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Chapple had 21 points in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinal against Burnsville on March 1.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments