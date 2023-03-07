Holy Angels is looking for first win over BSM since Dec. 2021
Holy Angels and Benilde-St. Margaret’s will meet with a trip to state on the line for a third consecutive season Tuesday, after this edition goes to press.
The second-seeded Stars downed Hutchinson 71-64 in Richfield on Saturday to earn a spot in the Section 6AAA finals March 9 at Chanhassen High School.
Junior Jenna Buer led a trio of Holy Angels players in double digits with a game-high 28 points. It was her fifth game with more than 20 points and one point off her season-high 29 points in a 77-60 loss at DeLaSalle on Feb. 7 in a pivotal Tri-Metro Conference game. The Stars and Islanders each finished with 13-2 conference records to share the title. The Stars had a slightly better overall winning percentage with a 22-5 record while DeLaSalle was 22-6.
Classmate Kiera O’Rourke was also just off a season high with 22 points. She had 24 points in a 71-37 win over Richfield on Jan. 13. O’Rourke was limited to single digits in four of the past six games leading up to the section semifinal.
Senior Ella Pritchard finished with 12 points in her final official game as a Star on the homecourt. Pritchard, who will play at Roosevelt University in Chicago next season, was invited to play in the senior All-Star Showcase at Holy Angels on March 18.
Pritchard surpassed 1,000 career points but scored 10 points in her lowest-scoring game so far this season in a 36-32 win at Robbinsdale Cooper on Jan. 17.
Setting the stage for the back-to-back-to-back section final against Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Stars coach Dan Woods and first-year BSM coach Tim Ellefson were named Section 6AAA Co-Coaches of the Year while BSM assistant coach Seth Potter earned Assistant Coach of the Year.
BSM has won the last two meetings including a 88-73 final score on Dec. 17 after taking the section final last season 67-60. Holy Angels won the regular season meeting on Dec. 9, 2021, by a score of 78-67 with 32 points from 2022 graduate Grace Massaquoi and 15 points from Buer. Olson led BSM with 28 points.
Holy Angels opened section play with a 71-29 win over Richfield on March 1. Kaylee Caron and Celia Lind paced the Stars with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Richfield’s Amayah Grindeland-Brown led the way with 12 points as they were limited to just eight points in the second half.
Richfield closed out the regular season with a season-high 82 points in an 82-50 win at Columbia Heights on Feb. 24 to wrap up the regular and Tri-Metro Conference season.
Grindeland-Brown led the way with 21 points on nine field goals while senior Isabella Hamlin added 14 points. The Spartans spread the offense around with Brianna Johnson and Alli Ingebretson each had eight points while Ania Laduke added seven points. Josephine Francois and Taylor Nickell added six and five points, respectively.
Richfield was playing the last two weeks without leading scorer Desi Chappell who had 11 points in a 55-47 win at St. Anthony on Feb. 11 but missed the final six games of the season. She averaged 15.2 points in 18 games this season.
Spartans first-year head coach Desmond Walker helped the team to an 8-19 record after the team went 9-16 and 16-10 the previous two seasons.
Kennedy
Kennedy won four games all season with an inexperienced varsity lineup after three projected starters left the program before the start of the season.
Three of those wins came in February starting with a 66-40 win at Columbia Heights on Feb. 7 to end a 13-game losing streak.
Sophomore guard Macie Miller had 20 points while junior post Lailoni Harris added 15 points and freshman Allie Sheehan finished with 10 points for the Eagles. Senior Abigail Bogott had a season-best nine points after averaging just under four points per game through nine games this season.
After losses to DeLaSalle and Fridley, Kennedy avenged a January loss to Richfield with a 46-40 win at Richfield on Feb. 17. The two teams, playing without fans at Richfield High School, were tied at 15 points each at the half. Kennedy used a 31-25 second-half run for the win behind 17 points from Hailey Williams, 14 points from Harris and 11 points from Miller.
Kennedy won back-to-back games for the first time this season with a 63-49 win over St. Anthony on Feb. 25 in the regular season finale.
The Eagles led 30-22 by halftime and kept the pressure on the visiting Huskies in the Tri-Metro Conference game thanks to 19 points from Miller, 18 points form Harris and 13 points from Sheehan.
Kennedy drew top-seeded BSM in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals and came up short 67-39 to end the season on March 1.
Miller was the top scorer with 17 points followed by Sheehan, Harris and Williams with eight, seven and five points, respectively as BSM built a 29-18 lead by halftime.
Jefferson
Jefferson (11-16) wrapped up its season with a 75-73 home loss to Burnsville in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals on March 1. The fifth-seeded Blaze jumped to a 49-27 halftime lead on the fourth-seeded Jaguars before a valiant second-half comeback fell just short, despite a 46-26 run.
Jefferson used 21 points each from seniors Angelina Chapple and Caroline Hemann and 18 points from Emma Felt. Abi Jo Nelson added nine points and Courtney Anderson finished with four points. Burnsville used at least 11 points from five players including 17 points from Shawna Bruha.
Jefferson wrapped up the Metro West Conference schedule with a 5-9 record good for fifth place, two games back of fourth-place Chanhassen as they rotated wins and losses over the final 10 games of the season, since a 69-54 win over St. Louis Park on Jan. 30.
Jefferson added wins over Chanhassen (64-58 on Feb. 7), Waconia (72-60 on Feb. 14), at Park of Cottage Grove (43-34 on Feb. 18) and at St. Louis Park (61-58 on Feb. 24).
The win over Chanhassen featured 19 points from Hemann, 16 points from Felt and 13 points from Nelson as they broke the game open with a 37-31 second-half run.
Hemann and Chapple guided the Jaguars against Waconia with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Nelson led the way against Park with 11 points while Chapple and Hemann had nine and eight points, respectively, as Jefferson used a 25-19 second-half run to grow its lead.
Jefferson wrapped up the season sweep of St. Louis Park with a 61-58 win in the final regular season game on Feb. 24. The Orioles led 37-35 at halftime as Jefferson used 16 points from Felt and Nelson along with 13 points from Chapple and nine points from Hemann.
