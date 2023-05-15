Jefferson and Holy Angels boys tennis teams continued to put up impressive results with the Jaguars building a 12-2 record while the Stars are 11-2 heading into the third week of May.
The Stars were 7-0 in Tri-Metro Conference matches following a 4-3 win over St. Anthony on May 8.
The teams split the four singles matches with the Stars taking third singles with Avi Kasargod downing Christy Gunnar 6-2, 6-0 and Declan Anderson earning a 6-1, 7-6 win over Justin Klein at fourth singles.
At No. 1 singles St. Anthony’s Ayan Glaser topped Sofia Reuter 6-2, 6-4 while at No. 2 Pavan Suhr downed Oliver Heitzman 2-6, 6-1, 10-3.
At doubles, Holy Angels went 2-1. In the No. 2 match, Tyler Weiland and Ben Ritz beat Patrick Scott and Thomas Grabrian 6-2, 6-1. At third doubles Fletcher Grubbs and Cici Xie beat Deklan Glaser and Nicholas Raymond 6-4, 6-1. STA’s Jadon Skinner and Hans Otte beat out AHA’s Gabe Sullivan and Ben Wilhoit 6-4, 6-3.
Holy Angels rebounded with a 5-2 win over Holy Family on May 11. Heitzman and Ritz won their second and fourth singles matches, respectively, in straight sets. Reuter came up short in the No. 1 spot to Michael Frost 6-2, 6-1 while at third singles Hayden Holcomb edged Kasargod 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
The Stars swept the three doubles matches starting with the No. 1 team of Sullivan and Wilhoit 6-2, 6-2. At second doubles, Weiland and Henry Heitzman won 7-6 (3), 6-0 and Grubbs and Xie won their third doubles match 6-1, 7-5.
Holy Angels had a busy start to May playing eight matches in 11 days starting with a 6-1 over Minnehaha Academy on May 1 and 7-0 win over Fridley on May 2. Roseville shutout the Stars 7-0 on May 3 as the four singles matches were close but the Raiders came out on top. Reuter lost at No. 1 singles to Cathai Mee 7-6 (5), 6-1, Oliver Heitzman lost at No. 2 singles to Pedro DeFilippo Vannucci 6-3, 7-5, Kasargod lost at No. 3 to Ravi Kumar 6-4, 6-4 and Xie lost at No. 4 to Carter Brenden 6-2, 6-3.
Two of the three doubles matches went to a third set. Sullivan and Wilhoit lost at No. 1 6-4, 7-5. Weiland and Ritz lost at No. 2 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and Grubbs and Lucas Shutz lost at No. 3 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Minneapolis Southwest handed the Stars a 5-2 loss the next day, May 4. The Lakers swept the four singles matches as two sets needed tiebreakers. Jasper Strom edged Reuter at No. 1 6-3, 7-6(3) and Oliver Heitzman lost at No. 2 7-6(6), 6-1.
Holy Angels took two of three doubles matches starting with the No. 1 team of Sullivan and Wilhoit topping Krueger Beckett and Keane Frieling 6-2, 6-4. At second doubles, Weiland and Ritz beat Southwest’s Erickson Moen and Keshav Sing 7-6(8), 6-4. Southwest’s Joel Podratz and Oliver Galt topped Grubbs and Schutz
Jefferson
Jefferson improved to 12-2 on the season and 5-1 in Metro West Conference action after a pair of lopsided victories last week.
A four-match week began with a 4-3 win over Hopkins on May 8 before losing for only the second time this season as Blake downed the Jaguars 6-1 on May 9.
Jefferson rebounded with conference wins over New Prague (7-0) and Chanhassen (6-1) on May 10-11, respectively.
Thursday’s win over Chanhassen featured a pair of matches that went the distance after Jefferson’s No. 1 singles player Bode Campbell topped Konner Gunwall 6-3, 6-1 and Gus Campbell won his fourth singles match over Emmet Carlson 6-3, 6-1.
Jefferson’s Stuart Konezny dropped the opening set at second singles to top Theo Pirvu 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Jaguars teammate Micah Wang won an intense back-and-forth match against Carson Klett at third singles 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-8.
Chan’s lone team point came at first doubles as the duo of Drew Jensen and Alex Jensen beat Jefferson’s Luke Swanson and Peyton Sheffert 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-8.
Jefferson swept second and third doubles in straight sets. Jag duo Colin Carnish and Peyton Roach won at No. 2 6-4, 6-2 and the third doubles team of Nick Elfstrum and Wellstone Jones won 6-0, 6-2.
The sweep against New Prague featured only one match that went past two sets. Jefferson’s Troy Cavanah needed a third set tie-breaker to top Diego Almaguer Acevedo 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 at No. 3 singles.
Konezny won at second singles 7-5, 6-2 while Bode Campbell and Gus Campbell secured wins at first (6-0, 6-1) and fourth (6-1, 6-4) singles, respectively.
Jefferson swept the three doubles matches in straight sets including Swanson and Sheffert who blanked the New Prague duo 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles. Roach and Anders Linden won at second doubles 6-1, 6-1 and Elfstrum and Jones won their third doubles match 6-0, 6-3.
Against Blake, the lone Jaguars team point came from third doubles as Elfstrum and Sheffert dominated their match in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.
At second doubles, Carnish and Roach fell to Blake’s Will Mairs and Sai Buddi 7-5, 4-6, 10-3. Swanson and Konezny lost at first doubles to Sam Leslie and Raiden Chen 6-2, 6-2.
Bode Campbell pushed Blake’s Kai Chen in the No. 1 singles match. After losing the opening set 6-0, Campbell rebounded by taking the second set 7-6 (6) before Chen won the third-set tiebreaker 10-7.
Jefferson’s first 4-3 win on the season came against Hopkins on May 8.
Bode Campbell and Gus Campbell won their respective matches at first (6-1, 6-1) and fourth (7-5, 6-1) singles, respectively.
Hopkins’ Ted Strasburg topped Cavanah at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-2 and Wes Besikof edged Wang at No. 3 singles 6-3, 7-5 as the teams split the singles matches.
Swanson and Sheffert won third first doubles match against Matt Bartholet and David Rothman 6-3, 6-4 and Jefferson secured the meet win with the second-doubles win by Carnish and Roach over Oliver Litvack and Mason Tomarek 6-2, 6-0. Hopkins’s No. 3 doubles duo of Jonah Grodnick and Henry Laible topped Alex Love and Linden 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-8.
Jefferson shutout St. Louis Park 7-0 on May 4 with adjustments to the lineup. Bode Campbell teamed up with Swanson at No. 1 doubles and picked up a 6-1, 6-3 win over Park’s Sam Wolden and Crew Lund.
In the four singles matches, Konezny won at No. 1 singles over Frankie Robello 6-3, 2-6, 13-11. Cavanah shutout Asher Shertok at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0 and Gus Campbell won at third singles as Park’s Logan Peterson retired midway through the second set with Campbell leading 6-1, 3-0. Jones shutout Park’s Ray Turner at fourth singles 6-0, 6-0.
Jefferson’s second and third doubles teams also shutout their Park counterparts including Carnish and Roach at No. 2 and Elfstrum and Sheffert at No. 3.
