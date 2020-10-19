Jaguars shutout win is first since 2016
Holy Angels and Jefferson each picked up wins in their respective season openers last week.
The Stars spread the offensive production around in a 28-7 win over Park Center on a rare Thursday afternoon football game at StarDome.
Junior Emmett Johnson ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns including a 1-yard plunge behind a surge from the offensive line in the first quarter. He tacked on a second touchdown from 9 yards out in the fourth quarter to extend the lead after Park Center broke up the shutout bid in the third quarter.
Stars junior Terrence Robers scored on his lone carry of the game, 17 yards, in the second quarter. Quarterback Theo Doran added a 2-yard touchdown pass to TaQuez Chatman who was very disruptive as a defensive lineman. Doran completed 4-of-9 passes for 20 yards in an efficient victory for the Stars to pick up their first win of the season.
Chatman picked up five tackles including one of five sacks while linebacker Ryan Bercich led the way with 11 tackles, one sack and one interception. Bryce Boyd added six tackles and one interception while sophomore Joe Miller IV had seven tackles and one sack. Rollin Rowe had four tackles and one sack and Jacob Pung also picked up a sack to go with two tackles.
Holy Angels will look to make it consecutive wins at home as DeLaSalle will look to put a 41-0 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s behind them on Friday, Oct. 23.
Jaguars earn the shutout
Jefferson’s Carter Hanson passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns while the Jaguars defense shutout Apple Valley in a 17-0 win at Bloomington Stadium Thursday, Oct. 15.
The home-opener shutout was the first since a 22-0 win over Kennedy in September, 2016.
Hanson found senior Roosevelt Cage on a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter for the lone points on the opening half. Cage went on to carry the ball 13 times for 46 yards.
Senior Colby Jorschumb added four catches for 96 yards including a 42-yard touchdown catch-and-run to extend the lead in the fourth quarter.
Jorschumb caught the pass across the middle of the field and outran the defense into the end zone to give him seven catches for 130 yards in two games.
Six different receivers caught a pass from Hanson. In addition to Jorschumb’s four catches, classmate Isaac Freitag added four grabs for 32 yards to go with a five-catch, 50-yard performance in the opener.
Sam Wanzek added two catches while Harrison Chapple and Magnus Pierskalla each had one catch.
Running backs Seth Krakow and Aedan Bertrand each had four carries and Brock Edwards carried the ball three times.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier with the Jaguars heading to Waconia for a Week 3 contest against the 2-0 Wildcats, which pummeled St. Louis Park 49-14 Oct. 16. Sophomore standout running back Maxwell McEnelly ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns to give him 319 yards and five touchdowns through two games. He is averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Last year he ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-14 win at Bloomington Stadium.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Holy Angles junior Emmett Johnson ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Park Center on Thursday, Oct. 15 at StarDome.
Holy Angels senior Rollin Rowe, left, tries to contain Park Center’s Mica Hobin during the first quarter of the Oct. 15 game in Richfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.