Holy Angels and Jefferson handed Kennedy  consecutive losses after winning a thriller a week earlier at Washburn

Holy Angels picked up its first win of the young season by a 74-64 final score at Kennedy High School on Dec. 13, maintaining a 31-28 halftime lead on a 43-36 second-half run.

Kennedy senior Rayzjon Walker, middle, fights through two Holy Angels players during their Dec. 13 Tri-Metro Conference game played at Kennedy. Walker had a game-high 20 points. 
Holy Angel’s Jaylen Boehm-Peterson, middle, looks to pass the ball in the lane while three Kennedy players converge during the opening half Dec. 13. Boehm-Peterson led the Stars with 19 points.
Kennedy's Sonte LaJeunesse-Wood goes up hard to the rim while Holy Angels' Jaylen Boehm-Peterson tries to defend on the play at the end of the first half.

