Holy Angels and Jefferson handed Kennedy consecutive losses after winning a thriller a week earlier at Washburn
Holy Angels picked up its first win of the young season by a 74-64 final score at Kennedy High School on Dec. 13, maintaining a 31-28 halftime lead on a 43-36 second-half run.
The Stars spread the offense around with four players scoring at least 13 points. Jaylen Boehm-Peterson led the way with 19 points and Joe Miller added 18 points. Jamison Rowe and AJ Boarman each had 13 points.
Kennedy countered with a game-high 20 points from Rayzjon Walker, 17 points from Marques Monroe and 15 points from guard Tajon Pearson.
Jefferson picked up its first win of the season (1-3) with a 74-51 final on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Jagaurs came into the game off a trio of losses over the previous eight days. Jefferson opened the season with a home loss to Farmington 72-67 on Dec. 8 before an 84-76 loss at Hopkins on Dec. 10 as part of the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic. Jefferson came up short against Rosemount 62-50 on Dec. 13.
Junior guard Daniel Freitag had 26 points against Farmington and 30 points against Rosemount. Senior Reece Washington had seven and nine points, in the respective games.
Spartans off to 2-2 start
After splitting the opening series of games Dec. 9-10 against Tartan and Benilde-St. Margaret’s; Richfield came up short at DeLaSalle 95-70 in the Dec. 13 Tri-Metro Conference opener before recovering with an 88-60 win over Fridley back on the homecourt on Friday.
The Spartans built a 44-21 halftime lead and kept that pace up in the second half, scoring another 44 points.
Richfield guard CJ Armstrong had a game-high 31 points while David Lee Jr. finished with 13 points. Zavier Hayes and Casey Gay contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively while Jalen Hayes had nine points.
The Islanders jumped out to a 52-35 halftime lead led by Nasir Whitlock with 33 points. Armstrong and Jalen Hayes scored 22 and 19 points, respectively. Lee, Jr. added 10 points.
Red Knights roll on
Benilde-St. Margaret’s continues to turn heads in the boys basketball world as the fifth-ranked squad (Class AAA) topped ninth-ranked (Class AAAA) Andover 82-78 in a game played Saturday at Osseo High School.
The Big Stage matchup, organized by Breakdown Sports, was another test for BSM (3-0) which overcame a five points halftime deficit with a 54-45 run over the second half.
The sophomores continued to shine for the Red Knights as forward Jalen Wilson made 13 baskets from the floor for a team-high 30 points and guard Jaleel Donley added 18 points including a pair of three-pointers and made all four of his free throws. Wilson made 4-of-7 from the line and freshman Christian Wiggins hit 5-of-6 free throws in addition to one of four three-pointers.
Andover countered with 33 points from Ben Kopetzki and 20 points from Sam Musungu.
The Red Knights visited DeLaSalle on Tuesday before hosting Section 6AAA foe Holy Angels at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 to mark the end of the pre-Christmas schedule.
BSM resumes the schedule with back-to-back games in Mankato, Dec. 28 at Makato East (7:30 p.m.) and at Mankato West Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.
