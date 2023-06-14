Holy Angels bows out in losses in Mankato

Holy Angels softball ended the season with a pair of one-run losses at the Class AAA state tournament on June 8 in Mankato.

Autumn Johnson
Holy Angels’ Autumn Johnson makes a catch during the Section 6AAA final in Richfield.

