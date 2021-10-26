Garton moves within the single-season scoring title with 24th goal
Holy Angels sophomore Audrey Garton scored the lone goal early in the second half of a 1-0 win over Visitation to secure the Section 3AA title on Oct. 19 at Two Rivers High School.
Garton’s goal was her 24th of the season and is one away from the single-season record for the Stars.
“Audrey Garton just shows up and finishes,” Holy Angels coach Dave Marshak said.
Ella Clow set up the goal, just as they have done throughout the fall.
“She made a crossing run and I found her foot,” Clow said of the quick, bang-bang play.
The game was the first of a section-final doubleheader as Holy Angels defeated Richfield in a rematch of the 2020 final, which went to the Stars at StarDome in Richfield.
Visitation and Holy Angels have met for the last four years to decide the girls’ section champion.
“I think we are hungry after three years of playing Visitation and not getting to the finals at state. We’re motivated to get to where we should be,” Cat Duffy-Shaw said.
Clow echoed that motivation, knowing last year ended with a section title but the opportunity to play in a state tournament wasn’t there due to the pandemic.
Early woes
Marshak rolled out a new formation with the hope of scoring more goals in the first half. The plan nearly backfired so they reverted to what got them to this point of the season for the second half and generated just enough offense to pull out the 1-0 win and hoist the section trophy
“Probably pretty dumb because we didn’t look good in the first half,” Marshak said as he felt the team was almost bit by his tinkering of an already good thing. “We were trying to be a little more offensive and take the game to them and we didn’t look sure of ourselves and if not for [goalkeeper] Chloe Sandness, [Visitation] is up 2-0 by halftime.”
Duffy-Shaw feels the team is skilled enough to play in that more offensive-minded system but they feel more comfortable in the system they played all season.
“We know the ins-and-outs and completely dominated the ball in the second half,” said Duffy-Shaw, who is heading to her fourth state tournament.
The final three minutes of the match tested the Stars defense in front of Sandness, who perhaps made the save of the season sprawling to her right to block a sure-fire goal heading into the upper corner off a free-kick at the edge of the penalty area.
The ball glanced off a post or crossbar before falling harmlessly out of bounds.
“That was probably one of my favorite saves I’ve made this season and I’m excited to make some more,” she said.
“She’s phenomenal,” Marshak said about Sandness, who is a junior. “She’s a Division I recruit, getting a lot of attention and deserves it because there is nothing that kid doesn’t do well.”
This is her first season with the Stars after transferring from Eden Prairie.
“We haven’t been doing it easily lately but we’re putting up zeros and just won our 18th game,” Marshak said as they earned the No. 2 seed in Class AA and faced Section 1AA champion Byron in the state quarterfinals at Waconia High School Oct. 27, after this edition went to press. The final two rounds will be played at US Bank Stadium Nov. 4 and 6.
In the second half, the Stars kept possession, calmly built up the attack from the defense through midfield and into the forwards, who were making the necessary runs into open space.
“That’s us,” Marshak said. “The first half didn’t look like us.”
As senior midfielders, Duffy-Shaw and Clow dictated the play in the second half, running the transitions or finding a way to get the ball back.
“They boss the field and you’ll be hard-pressed to find two better central midfield players in [Class] AA,” Marshak said.
Duffy-Shaw has found success with many different styles of players. “It’s been great to have a ton of chemistry with different players,” she said.
Duffy-Shaw’s approach to the game is to take advantage of the opportunities available on the field and not force anything.
“Ideally, that is what we try to do and what ultimately helped us keep the ball in the second half,” she said.
She adds Ms. Soccer to her growing list of accomplishments. The award goes to one player in each class as Duffy-Shaw earned the honor this season.
The matchup between Visitation and Holy Angels brings out the best each game and this section final was no different after the Stars won the Tri-Metro Conference meeting 5-1 Sept. 28.
“This team’s got a lot of potential and we still have our inconsistencies but I’ll take that one tonight, it was on me,” Marshak said.
Duffy-Shaw has an eye-popping 29 assists to go along with 11 goals, sharing the goals scored mark with freshman Elizabeth Meija.
Sandness credits her defense and their ability to communicate for the sixth consecutive shutout.
“We always trust each other and tell each other what to do, not yelling at each other but being our best selves during the game,” Sandness said.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Holy Angels celebrates the Section 3AA title after a 1-0 win over Visitation Oct. 19 at Two Rivers High School.
Holy Angels senior Cat Duffy-Shaw, right, was named Class AA Ms. Soccer during the state tournament banquet on Sunday, Oct. 24. In addition to scoring 11 goals, she has 29 assists.
Sophomore Audrey Garton, right, scored the lone goal in the section final, her 24th of the season and is one goal off the Holy Angels single-season record.
Junior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness stretches preserve the shutout during the final minutes of the Section 3AA win over Visitation. This shot came on a free kick from 20 yards out on Oct. 19.
