No. 2 ranked Holy Angels has outscored the opposition 42-2 during the last six games

The Holy Angels girls hockey team headed to Bloomington Ice Garden to face neighbor Jefferson in a Jan. 28 Metro West Conference rematch as the second-ranked (Class A) Stars picked up a 7-0 win.

Coach Mike jerseys
Buy Now

Jefferson freshman goaltender Sarah Rash, second from left, shows off the Jaguars pregame jersey, a tribute to late coach Mike Ryan who is also the father of senior defenseman Alyssa Ryan.
Bella LaMere
Buy Now

Holy Angels junior Bella LaMere (8) picks up the puck off the opening face-off against Jefferson on Jan. 28. LaMere finished with three goals and one assist to give her 40 points on the season.
Janna Lesch
Buy Now

Jefferson junior Janna Lesch (24) has a step on the Holy Angels defense on Saturday. She leads the Jaguars with 24 goals and 37 points in 22 games. 
Stars celebration
Buy Now

Holy Angels junior Bella LaMere (8) skates back to the bench after completing the hat trick against Jefferson on Saturday. 
Audrey Garton
Buy Now

Holy Angels junior and Minnesota State commit Audrey Garton (12) had one assist to give her 34 points in 22 games.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments