Third-minute goal dooms Holy Angels in state final after winning quarterfinals in a shootout
Holy Angels boys soccer added a runner-up trophy to go with the 2019 Class A state title and fourth-place trophy in 2018 following an eventful 1-0 loss to Orono (20-1-1) during Saturday’s Class AA state championship game played at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Spartans used a long throw-in from Ben Halloff in the third minute to take two bounces and deflect off the inside of the far post for what turned out to be the only goal of the contest.
Nine minutes into the second half Stars goalkeeper Landen Kampf made a sprawling save to his right off a perfectly set-up crossing pass from Franklin Schwendimann to a diving Ben Summers near the penalty dot.
The Stars (15-4-2) tried to break through the Orono backline with everything they had but in the end, the Spartans’ defense stood tall in front of goalkeeper Peter Nicklow, who made two saves for the shutout.
Stars coach James See said the lack of more offense as a result of both sides playing with five midfielders, or a 3-5-2 formation.
“There’s a little bit of hesitation on the ball from both groups but that is indicative of the physicality of the game in a good way,” See said. “Kids can close down space, (be) good in the air and difficult to get around.”
See said the philosophy revolves around handling critical moments of the game and finding a goal by halftime, “so you don’t have to chase a game. We prepped on the long throw again this morning and to concede that in the third minute, it is going to be a long uphill battle.”
In the play, See said the detail that was missed was not having a player protecting the back post.
“That’s a frustrating detail to lose, especially since set-pieces are a big part of us and you can make any game competitive when you can do that,” See said.
Losing key starting fullbacks Freddie Lang and Everett Hoeppner in the section final against Richfield made it that much tougher, , according to See.
“I’m excited they were happy to adapt to get something out of it,” See said, calling out junior Mitch Lovett, who spent the entire season at junior varsity but stepped into a varsity role when it was needed most. “He played 90 percent of the game out of the back and did a fantastic job.”
Senior class contributors like midfielders Aidan Smith, Shalim Montes Hernandez and Ryan Welsch, forward Carter Hermanson, defender Noah Hermanson each played a crucial role throughout the state tournament run into the final.
Noah Hermanson joined the push for a goal over the final 15 minutes using give-and-go passes or closing defensively to try and regain the ball to jumpstart the counterattack.
Smith continued to make runs into the Orono defensive third of the field but the defense was there to deny those chances.
“We had the sense of urgency as time-crunched down and I felt we brought that but we just couldn’t get one,” Noah Hermanson said.
“We struggled to have that one focal point over the final 10 minutes,” See said, pointing to a couple of chances and two set-pieces but they couldn’t put those chances on the target.
Montes Hernandez said the team faced a lot of bumps throughout the season and saw a turning point in the season at the beginning of October. “We started to play together as a team and there was no stopping,” he said. “We couldn’t win it but we made this season [last] as long as possible.”
Semifinals
Smith scored all three goals for the Stars in a 3-2 win over Mahtomedi in the state semifinal on Nov. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
He converted the opening goal in the 29th minute off a free kick from about 20 yards out. He put the shot around the three-man wall and inside the near post for a 1-0 lead. He added a penalty kick in the 49th minute to make it 2-0 and a clever run with Carter Hermanson through traffic in the middle of the field before unleashing a low, hard shot past the Zephyrs’ goalkeeper to make it 3-1 in the 70th minute.
Smith also played a big role in the state quarterfinal win over St. Cloud Tech, scoring the equalizer in the second half before sending the Stars on with a 4-1 win in the penalty kick shootout.
