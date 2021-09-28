Holy Angels running back Emmett Johnson scored six times, including 85-yard return
At the end of Holy Angels’ 56-34 win over visiting Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 24, two of the top football players in the state put on a show.
Stars senior running back Emmett Johnson ran 28 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns. He added a sixth touchdown, returning an 85-yard kickoff in the second quarter, 15 seconds after Cooper standout Camden Royal scored his first of two touchdowns on the evening to tie the game at 14-14, five minutes into the second quarter. Royal finished with 201 yards on 30 carries.
The two backs accounted for 311 yards and eight of the 13 touchdowns scored on the evening.
After the fourth game of the season, Johnson has rushed for 815 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 123 carries. That’s an average of 6.6 yards per attempt.
Johnson also made three tackles a part of the defensive secondary.
Ryan Bercich led the Stars’ defense, making seven tackles while forcing one fumble and intercepted one pass.
Matt Cullen added four tackles and an interception, while Gilbert also had an interception to go with three tackles. Joe Miller and Josh Gillard each had five tackles.
Cooper’s David Connors intercepted an Aaron Boarman pass, returning the ball on a 35-yard touchdown in the opening quarter matching the Stars after Johnson punched it in from 6-yards out to open the scoring.
Cooper junior defensive end Jaxon Howard was in on seven tackles and caught one pass as a tight end.
Boarman threw two touchdowns on three completions for 56 yards. Two catches went to Joshua Gillard for 56 yards and one touchdown, while Charles Gilbert III hauled in his lone catch on a 33-yard touchdown to open the second half and push the Stars lead to 42-14.
Holy Angels resumes the Suburban Red Sub-District schedule, traveling to 0-4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park on Friday, Oct. 1. The Stars pulled out a 29-27 win in Week 6 last season in Richfield after losing both meetings at BSM in 2019. The Red Knights won 37-14 during the regular season and 50-16 during the Section 5-4A semifinal.
