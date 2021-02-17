Holy Angels Dance Team returners to the top of the podium

Holy Angels Starliners are in the midst of returning the program to a state-caliber status once again after missing the competition winter season last year.

Holy Angels jazz routine

Holy Angels Starliners leap during the jazz routine Saturday morning during the Tri-Metro Conference championship. Teammates pictured (from left) include senior captain Eva DeSimone, junior captain Maddi Portner, senior captain Adi Scheerz and junior Jess Pastrana.

After competing in three regular-season meets, Holy Angels returned home to compete on the home floor for the Tri-Metro Conference Championships Saturday.

The Starliners swept the top two spots in high kick and jazz. The jazz routine edged out runner-up Richfield Taparies Dance Team, third-place Fridley and fourth-place Columbia Heights.

In high kick, Holy Angels topped Fridley by one-half point in the judge’s rankings for the top spot, followed by Richfield and Columbia Heights.

Starliners leap

Members of the Starliners complete a jump during the high kick routine pictured from left are freshman Ashley Fisher, senior captain Adi Scheerz and junior captain Maddi Portner.

The win was the 21st conference title for the Starliners going back to 1990. It was the first since a run of five-straight came to a close in 2019. 

The team added four new dancers to the varsity lineup along with a brand-new junior varsity group. 

Starliners kick

Starliners kick high during the Tri-Metro Championships Feb. 13 at Holy Angels. Teammates pictured (from left) include freshman Ashley Fisher, senior captain Adi Scheerz and junior captain Maddi Portner.

“In fact, one varsity dance and all of the JV dancers have never competed with a dance team before,” coach Sara Hordyk Portner said. “We always have the individual jitters when a dancer doesn’t think she’ll be able to complete the rotations for a turn combination or hit the new skills that were added.”

The team made some significant changes in the high kick routine to maximize points from the judges and it was the first time they competed with the refined routine.

The jazz routine added two dancers into the formation before the conference championships in addition to more difficult combinations to boost scores.

“The coaching staff believes that all three dances were performed better this weekend than earlier in the season,” she said.

Holy Angels shifts its attention to the section meet to be in Winona on March 6 with an opportunity to return to state for the first time in six seasons. 

 

