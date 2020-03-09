Holy Angels overwhelms Orono 72-50 in 3-3A final
Holy Angels (22-6) punched its fifth straight section title after a 72-50 win over Orono Thursday, March 5 at Chanhassen High School.
The Section 3-3A top-seeded Stars scored 95 and 96 points in the two-section wins before facing No. 2 Orono for a second time this season.
Sophomore Grace Massaquoi, a first-year Holy Angels student, guided the team with 23 points while an otherwise experienced group hit their collective marks on both ends of the floor to deny the Spartans. Juniors Frankie Vascellaro and Rachel Kawiecki added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Holy Angels, ranked fifth in the final Class 3A state poll, took off on a 14-5 lead to start the game thanks in part to Kawiecki’s hustle from the opening tip. She started two transition baskets, finding Vasellaro each time down the court and blocked a shot under the hoop on the defensive end of the floor.
Vasellaro added a jump-shot from the free-throw line to make it 14-5 and the defense collapsed around an Orono player with the ball to force another turnover, 5:30 into the game.
Three minutes later Massaquoi came through with a rebound put-back off a Kassie Caron miss to make it a 20-8 lead.
Massaquoi, a first-year varsity basketball player, noticed the strong chemistry among her teammates which allows them to work together better on the floor.
“We continue passing the ball and sharing it which makes us better as a team,” she said. “We’re on top of things as a group.”
Massaquoi said the first season has been a journey but with the support of friends and family, she’s gotten up to speed quickly with the program.
“The people around me have helped a lot and I really like it here.”
Big start continues
Caron capped off a 15-11 run with a nice inside basket to complete a stellar transition started by Kawiecki who ripped the ball from an Orono player in the lane.
The Stars lead grew to 41-21 by halftime. Isabelle Henry connected on a 3-pointer to open the second half as Orono cut the lead to within 15 points with 8:25 to go.
Woods switched tactics from up-tempo to score when possible to preserving the lead and forcing Orono to take risks to get back into the game.
“We tried to transition from scoring to just win the game and we’re getting better at that part of the game,” he said with some players with four years experience.
Holy Angels is on a 10-game winning streak, winners in 14-of-15 heading into state. The Stars pulled away from many of the opponents down the stretch for wins by a large margin. Defensively, the Stars limited four opponents to 40 points or less.
“One thing we worked on was making sure we got after it both offensively and defensively,” Woods said. “Increasing the tempo and pace which has allowed way more opportunities to develop offensively as a team and that’s the biggest piece.”
Communication, both from the coaches to the players and players to the coaches has proven to be beneficial as Woods has been around some of the players since they were in elementary school, tagging along with siblings he also coached.
“That’s the fun part,” he said, coaching Vascellaro’s older brother, Caron’s older brother and Kawiecki’s older sibling at one point or another to see where they have grown now. “To watch them develop and come through has been rewarding.”
That connection allows the players to interpret what Woods is asking of them on the sideline. Sometimes it looks more enthusiastic than it actually is. “You’ll see them yell back and forth a little bit with me but it is a little different because that is different,” he said. “We know each other, it’s not your typical interaction because we know each other because the relationship has been established. It is more collaborative.”
Holy Angels won the previous meeting, a 69-62 final score on Dec. 12 in Richfield. Kawiecki said they wanted to focus on denying the perimeter shot in the rematch and stuck to that plan which worked well.
Moving on to state, Kawiecki said the team is collectively past the shock and awe of being part of the state tournament.
“We have a theme this year of it being a business trip, we are ready to make some moves and win a couple of games and hopefully bring back a trophy,” she said.
A big challenge has been consistency, according to Kawiecki who noted a mid-season swoon when everyone was trying to do too much. After a 97-55 blowout of Minnehaha Academy on Dec. 3. “Everyone was over-doing what they were trying to do and by the end of February we all know our roles in the game,” she said. “I’m not going to score 25 points a game but I can get 25 rebounds and kick it out.”
That realization comes from experience as Vasellaro and Kawiecki, now juniors, have played on the Stars varsity team since eighth grade.
Massaquoi experience
Coming into a new environment can be a tough transition, especially when the players and coaches have worked together for many years.
Massaquoi, a Holy Angels sophomore, is excelling in her first season with the Stars and playing varsity basketball.
“No secrets anymore, everybody knows,” Woods said of Massaquoi, the first-year varsity basketball player and sophomore with 29 games under her belt. “Guess what, she has a good idea and a good grasp of what we are doing now.
“It was hard for her to pick some things up earlier on we had to reduce what we do because sometimes I get so carried away with the plays and what we are going to do [offensive and defensive].”
She averaged over 11 points during the regular season and increased that to nearly 14 points in sections. Massaquoi scored double-digits in 14 games including a season-high in the section final. Before Thursday’s game, her season-best came in the fifth game of the season, an 85-82 loss to Cooper where she scored 18 points. Massaquoi added 17 points in the 85-48 win over Richfield Feb. 18.
Her family moved into the area and has a brother who works in the building who asked Woods about joining the team.
The coach didn’t know what to expect when she showed up for summer practices.
“You knew kinda then that she could move around a little bit but you didn’t know the full [perspective],” Woods said. “Then once it fire’s up you go, ‘Hey! Wait a minute.’ This girl is really nice. She can play.”
Woods explained her athleticism allows her to be a well-rounded player from knocking down perimeter shots, going inside for tough, contested looks or competing for a rebound on either end of the floor.
“She’s the complete team player and an athlete,” he said. “It’s unbelievable what she has in her.”
