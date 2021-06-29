A 37-year-old North Dakota man, accused of holding a 42-year-old Minneapolis woman against her will, was arrested following a multi-hour standoff at a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to Comfort Inn, 1321 E. 78th St., at approximately 2:40 a.m. June 17. Family members of the Minneapolis woman had called the Police Department and asked for a welfare check regarding the woman, who had a no-contact order against the suspect, and indicated through a phone call to her family that she was with him at the hotel. It was unclear why the woman was with the suspect, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The suspect had a room registered in his name, and when police officers went to the door, he refused to step outside, or open the door and allow officers to come in. He was told that the officers needed to conduct a welfare check, but he declined to cooperate. The suspect denied that the woman was in the hotel room, and may have been barricading the door, Utecht said.
The Police Department’s Emergency Response Unit was deployed, and an officer was able to reach the woman by cellphone during the standoff. The stalemate ended hours after officers were dispatched to the hotel, as the suspect let the woman leave the room, and subsequently surrendered without incident, Utecht added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and violation of the no-contact order, stemming from a past incident of domestic abuse against the Minneapolis woman, with whom he has previously had a relationship, according to Utecht. The suspect also has an outstanding North Dakota warrant, he noted.
Too big of a hurry
A 38-year-old St. Paul man who appeared to be in a hurry, and didn’t appear willing to pull over for a police officer, made a brief effort, at best, of fleeing on Old Shakopee Road.
The suspect was driving east on Old Shakopee Road at approximately 9 a.m. June 11. The Police Department was conducting a traffic enforcement detail in the area of Old Shakopee Road and Morris Avenue when the driver approached the area. He was observed driving 68 mph in a 35 mph zone, Utecht said.
An officer began to follow the vehicle as it drove through a red light and appeared to be picking up speed. There wasn’t much of a pursuit, however, as the suspect struck a vehicle on the road, knocking that vehicle into another vehicle. The suspect then stopped at Xerxes Avenue, where he was arrested. The occupants of the other vehicles were not seriously injured, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and narcotics possession, as a small bag of suspected marijuana was found in his vehicle, Utecht added.
Assault arrest
A 46-year-old Eagan man was arrested hours after a report that he assaulted a 20-year-old woman on the 8900 block of Old Cedar Avenue.
The suspect was arrested at his Eagan apartment, where they found his getaway vehicle in an underground garage, hours after he fled Bloomington, Utecht said.
During the morning of June 15, police officers were watching the apartment complex where the assault had occurred earlier that day. The suspect had returned to the victim’s apartment at least once prior to her report of the assault, according to Utecht.
The vehicle he had been driving earlier was in the parking lot, and an officer watching the apartment complex from a nearby parking lot observed the suspect climbing out of a building window. The suspect walked toward the white Ford Fusion he had been driving, and an officer attempted to intercept the suspect. He fled on foot, however, and drove off in a silver Dodge Charger. Officers attempted to follow him, but had to terminate the pursuit as he fled through Bloomington, Utecht said.
During the pursuit through Bloomington, the suspect struck a vehicle at the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue, he added.
The Charger’s registration information led investigators to the Eagan apartment complex where the suspect was arrested later that day, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, hit-and-run and driving after revocation.
