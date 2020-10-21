Bloomington investigators didn’t have to track down the suspect in a residential burglary investigation; St. Paul police officers got to him first.
The 27-year-old Minnetonka man was booked in Bloomington Oct. 14, suspected of burglarizing a home on the 8200 block of Harriet Avenue, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Police officers were dispatched to the home during the afternoon of Sept. 22. A 63-year-old woman called to report that it appeared the back door of her home had been forced open. Officers responding to the report searched the house, but found nobody inside. The homeowner then entered the house and found that drawers had been searched and left open, and cash, jewelry and a gun were missing, Bitney said.
An officer at the scene collected fingerprint and DNA evidence, and the police department’s investigations unit canvassed the neighborhood for information. Private surveillance cameras in the neighborhood identified a possible suspect and his vehicle. The registered owner of the vehicle matched the image of the man driving it, Bitney explained.
The Bloomington Police Department sent out an alert for the suspect to area police departments, and received a call from the St. Paul Police Department during the early morning hours of Oct. 14, reporting that the suspect had been picked up and was being held for Bloomington, Bitney said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Robberies
A call by the Comfort Inn hotel for a trespassing incident resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old Richfield man at another Bloomington hotel, though a related search for a robbery suspect was unsuccessful.
Police officers were dispatched to Comfort Inn, 1321 E. 78th St., at approximately 6:20 p.m. Oct. 8. A security officer working at the hotel reported that a 33-year-old Minneapolis man had come looking for a friend who had been staying at the hotel.
The Minneapolis man was no longer welcome at the hotel, however, due to a previous incident. The security officer and police officers located the Minneapolis man in the hotel. The man said he needed medical attention, as he had been assaulted prior to arriving at Comfort Inn, Bitney said.
The Minneapolis man appeared to be injured, and told the police that he had been at the nearby Super 8 hotel, 7800 Second Ave., when he was approached by a man who wanted to purchase narcotics. The Minneapolis man told him he had nothing to sell, and was assaulted in response.
The perpetrator took the man’s cell phone, car keys and other items during the assault. The man said he had some familiarity with the perpetrator, and provided information about him to the officers, Bitney explained. An ambulance was dispatched to Comfort Inn to provide medical attention to the victim, who was advised he was trespassing at the hotel, Bitney noted.
With information about the assault, officers spoke to the staff at Super 8 and provided details about the perpetrator. An employee didn’t think the perpetrator described by the victim was staying at the hotel, but the description did match that of a person who had been visiting a registered guest of the hotel, a 44-year-old Richfield man. But officers found nobody in the Richfield man’s room at the time, Bitney said.
During the next day, however, officers returned to Super 8 and found the Richfield man in his room. Although the officers were unable to identify and locate the perpetrator of the previous day’s robbery report, the Richfield man had an outstanding warrant, and was arrested. Following his arrest, he was found to be in possession of credit cards that were not in his name, Bitney noted.
Police officers returned to Super 8 at approximately 4 p.m. Oct. 10 for an unrelated robbery report. A 46-year-old Minneapolis woman said she was returning to the hotel when she saw a man she recognized. The man asked to use the bathroom in her hotel room, and she agreed.
The man was accompanied by another male, and the threesome went to the woman’s room. The man used her bathroom, and upon exiting, she entered the bathroom. When she exited, she saw the man she knew searching through her possessions, according to Bitney.
When she went to stop the man, he tried to take rings off her fingers. He eventually pushed her down onto the floor and left with her purse and cellphone, Bitney said.
Police officers were unable to locate the man and his companion. The woman used another cellphone to send messages to her phone in an attempt to get her possessions back. She reported receiving threatening responses, suggesting her possessions weren’t worth getting killed for, Bitney explained.
Target robbery
A man and woman entered the Bloomington Target store and stole cash from an open register while paying for a pack of gum.
Police officers were dispatched to the store at approximately 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The duo had been under surveillance by the store’s loss prevention personnel upon entering, as they appeared to be the same duo that is responsible for thefts at other Twin Cities Target stores, according to Bitney.
The duo went to a checkout line to pay for gum, and when the cash drawer opened, the woman reached over and grabbed money from it. A loss prevention officer attempted to confront them as they were fleeing, and was able to get their vehicle description as they drove off. The loss prevention officer then called the police, Bitney said.
Not so friendly
A 63-year-old Jackson Township, Minnesota, man said that his kindness toward a female friend resulted in a robbery and the theft of his vehicle.
Police officers were dispatched to Comfort Inn at approximately 11:50 p.m. Oct. 13. The victim said he had been driving his female friend around the metro area, and beyond. At one point they picked up a man the victim did not know. The victim was asked to drive to Comfort Inn, which he did, Bitney said.
As they arrived, the unknown man grabbed the victim and put him in a headlock, demanding the victim’s possessions. The man took the victim’s wallet and cellphone, then told him to get out of the vehicle. The man and the victim’s female friend then drove off in the vehicle, and the victim went inside the hotel to call 911, Bitney explained.
Discount shopping
A 19-year-old Afton woman’s discounted shopping trip at the Bloomington Walmart store didn’t turn out to be such a good deal for her.
The woman was arrested at approximately 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. A loss prevention officer had been watching her through surveillance cameras, as it appeared she was going to steal items. Instead, she took merchandise to a self-checkout register, but only paid for about half the items she had, Bitney said.
She then entered the store’s restroom and changed into a pair of jeans she had not paid for. When she exited the restroom, she headed for the exit and was confronted by the loss prevention officer, who detained her. A police officer working off-duty security at the store was soon there to arrest her, Bitney explained.
The woman had less than $30 of unpaid merchandise, and following her arrest, she was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, a counterfeit $50 and $20 bill, and credit cards that were not in her name, he noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.