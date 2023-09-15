It was an informal affair at the St. Boni’s Fall Festival for Bloomington Kennedy High School marching band members participating in the festival’s parade Sept. 9. Parade participants made the short journey around the Bloomington church’s property to kick off the day’s activities at St. Bonaventure Catholic Community. (Sun photo by Mike Hanks)
Bloomington Kennedy High School ninth-grader Peyton Bothern plays a euphonium as the school’s marching band begins its brief performance for dozens of spectators lined up along the neighborhood’s streets. (Sun photo by Mike Hanks)
A 1957 DeSoto sedan, owned by Dawn Simpson of Eagan, was one of more than 200 classic cars on display during St. Boni’s Fall Festival. The vehicle was originally sold in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1957, and sold again a year later to a local minister, who owned it until he died in 2011. At more than 50 years old, the vehicle had less than 33,000 original miles, but still required a seven-year restoration due to having been stored in a car port for most of its life. (Sun photo by Mike Hanks)
It was an informal affair at the St. Boni’s Fall Festival for Bloomington Kennedy High School marching band members participating in the festival’s parade Sept. 9. Parade participants made the short journey around the Bloomington church’s property to kick off the day’s activities at St. Bonaventure Catholic Community. (Sun photo by Mike Hanks)
Bloomington Kennedy High School ninth-grader Peyton Bothern plays a euphonium as the school’s marching band begins its brief performance for dozens of spectators lined up along the neighborhood’s streets. (Sun photo by Mike Hanks)
A 1957 DeSoto sedan, owned by Dawn Simpson of Eagan, was one of more than 200 classic cars on display during St. Boni’s Fall Festival. The vehicle was originally sold in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1957, and sold again a year later to a local minister, who owned it until he died in 2011. At more than 50 years old, the vehicle had less than 33,000 original miles, but still required a seven-year restoration due to having been stored in a car port for most of its life. (Sun photo by Mike Hanks)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.