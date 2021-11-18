Lynch basketball camps 

Lynch Basketball Camps will host a winter break camp at Oak Grove Middle School Dec. 27-30 for boys and girls ages 9-13. Camp will run from 1-3:30 p.m. each day and all participants will receive a Lynch Camps t-shirt. Fee is $125. 

Campers are encouraged to bring their own snack and water. Each day will include station work on ball handling, dribble moves to the basket, layup footwork, proper shooting technique, defensive skills and positioning, contesting shots, boxing out and rebounding and more. Daily shooting contests and full-court 5-on-5 games will also be part of the camp in a positive and fun environment. Register at lynchcamps.com or call Mike Lynch at 952-426-2506.  

 

