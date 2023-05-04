Bloomington Athletic Association is hosting a track and field program this spring and summer in addition to hosting the 12th annual city-wide track and field meet. Kennedy High School hosted the first city-wide meet on April 27 while Jefferson High School will host the second and final city-wide meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13. The meet is open to kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. Instead of a registration fee, a free-will donation (suggested $5 per participant) will be collected during registration either at baaonline.org or the morning of the meet. A concession stand will offer snacks and drinks.
Soccer concessions
Richfield Soccer Association partnered with Ironclad Cafe’s food truck to offer concessions during spring training at Spartan Stadium in April. Ironclad will set up its trailer at Donaldson Park during RSA recreational program games on Mondays (May 15, 22, June 5, 12 and 19) and Saturdays (May 20, 27 and June 3) and return 10 percent of all proceeds back to the club.
Football camp
Jefferson football will host its annual father/son camp at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20 on the grass practice field on the south side of the high school. No registration is necessary for the free camp. Questions can be directed to coach Tim Carlson at tcarlson@isd271.org or jeffersonfootball.org.
The program will host the meat raffle at Northstar Tavern at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15 and host Bingo at Carmine’s at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.
Submit information to be included in Sports Shorts to jason.olson@apgecm.com by 2 p.m. Friday to run in the following edition.
