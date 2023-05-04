Track

Bloomington Athletic Association is hosting a track and field program this spring and summer in addition to hosting the 12th annual city-wide track and field meet. Kennedy High School hosted the first city-wide meet on April 27 while Jefferson High School will host the second and final city-wide meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13. The meet is open to kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. Instead of a registration fee, a free-will donation (suggested $5 per participant) will be collected during registration either at baaonline.org or the morning of the meet. A concession stand will offer snacks and drinks. 

