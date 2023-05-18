Richfield Community Education is hosting a soccer camp for ages 6-12 with sessions in June (20-23, 26-29) and July (10-13, 17-20) at Centennial Elementary School soccer fields. Ages 6-8 will meet from 10-11 a.m. followed by 9-12 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in June. In July, Ages 6-8 will meet from 5-6 p.m. and Ages 9-12 from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Fee for an eight-sessions camp is $39. Register: https://ejohnson26.wixsite.com/jags
Girls basketball camp
Jefferson girls basketball camp is set for June 19-22 at the Jefferson Activity Center. Camp is $50 and is open to Bloomington girls entering third-eighth grade this fall who are new or returning traveling basketball players. Grades sixth through eighth will meet from 9:15-11:15 a.m. followed by third through fifth graders from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The camp is led by the Jefferson High School coaching staff and is sponsored by the Jefferson Girls Traveling Basketball Association. The cost is $50 per player and includes a camp T-shirt. Register at jeffersongbb.com or send questions to dan.drollinger@gmail.com
Girls soccer camp
Jefferson girls soccer will host a camp for girls entering second-eighth grades on the turf field from 8-9:30 a.m. on June 5-8 at the high school. The cost is $80 with checks to Jefferson Girls Soccer. Members of the Jaguars coaching staff and players will run the camp. Players are asked to bring shin guards, cleats and a water bottle. Register: https://ejohnson26.wixsite.com/jags
Basketball camp
Richfield boys basketball coach Omar McMillan is hosting a Junior Spartans Skills and Drills Camp July 31-Aug. 3 at Richfield High School. The boys basketball camp is open to ages 7-12 with ages 7-9 meeting from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by ages 10-12 from 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cost is $59. Register: https://richfield.ce.eleyo.com/
Richfield football camp
Dash Sports will host a flag football camp from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 7-10 at Lyndale Fields. The camp is open to kids ages 6-11 and cost is $155. Kids will learn the key elements of the game from passing, catching, rushing and defense each day. Kids will be grouped by age and ability at an appropriate level in a fun, positive environment while learning the values of respect, hustle and pride. Scrimmages will close out the session on the final day. Campers are asked to bring a bag lunch if they will have an afternoon enrichment class. Register: https://richfield.ce.eleyo.com/
Baseball camp
Richfield Community Education is hosting a baseball camp open to ages 6-11 from 9 a.m. to noon July 31-Aug. 3 at Lyndale Fields. The fee is $155.
Kids will be grouped by age and ability at an appropriate level in a fun, positive environment while learning the values of respect, hustle and pride. Scrimmages will close out the session on the final day. Campers are asked to bring a bag lunch if they will have an afternoon enrichment class. Register: https://richfield.ce.eleyo.com/
Soccer camps
Coerver will be hosting boys and girls soccer camps for Bloomington United at Jefferson High School from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 26-30. Three camps will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 26-30. Ages 3-6 will participate in a First Skills Camp in Bloomington. Ages 7-17 will participate in a Bloomington Camp and a Bloomington Goalkeeper Camp is available for ages 10-17. The fee is $190 per camp ($200 for goalkeeper camp). Register at coeverminnesota.com.
