Soccer camp 

Richfield Community Education is hosting a soccer camp for ages 6-12 with sessions in June (20-23, 26-29) and July (10-13, 17-20) at Centennial Elementary School soccer fields. Ages 6-8 will meet from 10-11 a.m. followed by 9-12 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in June. In July, Ages 6-8 will meet from 5-6 p.m. and Ages 9-12 from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Fee for an eight-sessions camp is $39. Register: https://ejohnson26.wixsite.com/jags

