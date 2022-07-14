The Education Foundation of Bloomington’s Chip-in for Schools Golf Classic is set for Tuesday, July 26 and still accepting registration for golfers.
The event at The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake includes a noon shotgun start with dinner and awards to follow. Golf and dinner is $150 ($30 tax deductible). A $50 Player Passport for on-course games (valued at $70) is also available. Dinner only is $40.
Corporate sponsorships, silent auction items, golfers and cash donations continue to be accepted. Contact Virg Senescall at 612-799-5455 for more information.
The EFC mission is to provide resources not available through public funding to staff and students. The 2022 tournament goal is to provide $55,000 to $60,000 to support critical initiatives such as the Student Success Stipends, Internet Essentials Program and Classroom Innovation Grants among other programs.
Jefferson's Rich Bird Memorial Football Golf Classic is set for Friday, Aug. 5 at Dwan Golf Course starting with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The 18-hole scramble is limited to the first 120 golfers to register before July 22. The $100 registration fee includes golf, cart, on-course contests, dinner and prizes. Dinner will follow at Minnesota Valley Country Club.
Proceeds from the event help fund the scholarship program for former Jefferson football players who are pursuing a career in teaching or coaching through the Rich Bird Scholarship, Bruno Waldner Scholarship and Stan Skjei Scholarship.
