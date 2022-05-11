Jefferson football will host its annual father/son football camp open to kids in second through seventh grade on the Jefferson grass practice fields 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21. The camp is free and open to grandpas and uncles as well. No registration necessary, check in at 9:50 a.m. The welcome and throwing portion goes from 10-10:20 a.m.; catching and routes 10:20-10:40 a.m.; running backs 10:40-10:55 a.m.; blocking 10:55-11:10 a.m.; tackling 11:10-11:25 a.m. and obstacle course from 11:25-11:40 a.m.. Info: Email Tim Carlson at tcarlson@isd271.org.
Spartan Foundation golf tournament
The Richfield Spartan Foundation is hosting its 32nd annual golf tournament and awards banquet Monday, June 20 at Crystal Lake Golf Course in Lakeville. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. for the five-person scramble with a pizza lunch at 11 a.m. before the noon shotgun start. The social begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and awards at 6 p.m.
Golf fee is $130 per player or $650 for a group of five. Dinner only is $45. The event is limited to 150 golfers.
The foundation has provided over $465,000 to Richfield Public Schools and the community of Richfield to buy equipment for the activities department (athletic and arts) and provide scholarships to cover activity fees at the high school. Info: spartanfoundation.com.
BAA Track meet
Bloomington Athletic Association will host the annual city-wide track and field meet at Jefferson High School from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The meet is open to all kids from kindergarten through fifth grade who can compete in up to six events, including the 100-meter dash, 200 dash, 400 dash, 1,600 run, long jump and softball throw.
Pre-registration is not required but appreciated through baaonline.org. Fees will not be charged but a $3 donation per child is encouraged during sign-up when participants pick up their bib number. Bibs will be used to identify and record results. Participants will be grouped by age to move around to each event.
A small concession stand will include drinks and snacks for purchase along with information about the Bloomington Track Club which will host between three-five practices and enter as a team in two-three meets (USATF-sanctioned) outside of Bloomington. Info: paulroach4948@gmail.com
