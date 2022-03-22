Winter sports are wrapping up with championships taking place across the region, nation and beyond with ties to Richfield and Bloomington. Below are a few of the highlights:
Zak Ketterson
The Bloomington native and Jefferson grad was part of the winning United States mixed team relay at the final World Cup cross-country event in Falun, Sweden. The gold medal was the first in the event for the U.S., with teammates including Olympians Rosie Brennan, Scott Patterson and Jessie Diggins. Diggins anchored the relay, pulling ahead with 2.5k left to finish in 42 minutes, 1.8 seconds, 3.8 seconds ahead of Finland and another half-second ahead of third-place Norway.
Lamar Grayson
The Richfield native completed his freshman basketball season at Bay College in Escanaba, Michigan where he averaged 12.6 points in just under 24 minutes per game for the 16-12 Norse. Grayson finished the season with a team-high 18 points, 17 coming in the second half of a 90-68 loss at United Tribes Technical College in Bismark, North Dakota in the NJCAA Region XIII Championship semifinal on Feb. 26.
Rachel Kawiecki
The Gustavus freshman from Richfield made the successful jump from basketball to softball where she’s off to a hot start behind the plate. In three games she is hitting .556 (5-for-9) with one double, two RBIs, one walk, one run and one stolen base. She has 13 putouts and one assist as a catcher.
Manny Montgomery
The Dakota County Technical College sophomore and Jefferson alum recently wrapped up the basketball season at the NJCAA Division II National Championship in Danville, Illinois March 15-19.
Montgomery led the Rosemount-based Blue Knights averaging 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 28 games for the 20-10 NJCAA Region XIII Champions. Montgomery had 18 points in a 71-67 win over Central Community College-Columbus in the regional final on March 5.
DCTC opened nationals with a 75-71 loss to Sullivan County Community College before a pair of wins (74-71 against Southern Arkansas University Tech and 82-73 against Niagara County Community College) to face Parkland College for seventh place on March 19. Parkland won 85-67 on Saturday. Montgomery led DCTC with 22 points against Sullivan then only played two minutes against Southern and missed the final two games.
Senior All-Star Classic
Jefferson senior captains Grace Schuck and Emily Wozniak along with head coach Mark Johnson and assistant coach Sierra Vadner were part of Section 2 at the annual Senior All-Star Classic, played at the National Sports Center’s Super Rink in Blaine March 4-6.
Schuck and classmate Abbie Longhenry shared the scoring lead for the Jaguars with 37 points, respectively. Schuck scored a team-high 24 goals while Longhenry finished with 15 assists. Wozniak finished with 13 points on five goals for the 12-14 Jaguars.
