Richfield senior outside hitter Josie Popp connects on a hit at the net against Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 15. The Spartans took Kennedy to five sets before falling in the Tri-Metro Conference match in Bloomington.
Richfield started the volleyball season wining the opening 3-of-4 matches, only dropping one set out of 12 in wins over St. Paul Johnson, Minneapolis Edison and Columbia Heights.
The win over Columbia Heights Sept. 12 marked the Tri-Metro Conference opener and the start to a busy week as the Spartans faced neighbors Holy Angels and Kennedy Sept. 13 and 14.
The Spartans have five senior starters back, including All- Tri-Metro Conference hitter Josie Popp.
Popp and sophomore Maddie Mendelblatt each had 10 kills, along with eight and three service aces against Johnson in the opener.
Add classmates Isabell Hamlin as a middle hitter and libero Maren Jense,n who earned All Conference Honorable Mention honors, and the team has a good level of varsity experience back.
Senior setter Sarah Carlson and defensive specialist Lindsey Hile give the Spartans experience at crucial spots which are typically tough for new varsity players to pick up.
Two sophomores aiming for a place in the varsity lineup include Mendelblatt and outside hitter/setter Jayla Inthasone.
Inthasone has been a consistent setter for the team with 11 assists against Johnson while junior setter Alli Ingebretson is the main setter, she had 12 assists against Johnson.
Senior libero/defensive specialist Maren Jensen had 12 digs against Johnson.
Against Edison, Popp had 12 kills and Inthasone had 14 assists.
Visitation swept the Spartans in the Tri-Metro opener 3-0. Popp had five kills and Inthasone had five assists. Ingebretson and Anderson each had three aces.
Richfield struggled to put together offensive wins as four players collected two hits each, including Popp, Inthasone, Anderson and Isabella Hamlin. The team had 33 digs, with six each from Ingebretson and Popp.
Last week began with a 3-0 win at Columbia Heights by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 26-24.
Popp added seven kills and Ingebretson had seven assists while Inthasone had six assists and six aces. Mendelblatt added five aces.
The team collected 32 digs including seven each from Jensen and Popp, Lindsey Hile had six digs. Ingebretson, Inthasone and Mendelblatt each had four digs.
The front end of back-to-back game nights found Richfield at Holy Angels in the Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy which goes to the winner of each varsity-level sport between the two Richfield schools.
The state-ranked Stars won 25-7, 25-11, 25-7.
Richfield was up for the challenge the next night as Kennedy hosted their Tri-Metro match, which went the full distance before the Eagles prevailed 3-2.
Richfield won the opening set 25-19 in a back-and-fourth evening as Kennedy won the second set 25-11, Richfield won Set 3 25-23 and Kennedy won Set 4 25-21 to set up the winner-take-all fifth set, first-to-15 points, win by two. Kennedy won it 16-14.
Carlson was in a walking boot on the Richfield bench during Thursday’s match at Kennedy.
The Spartans have three theme nights on the schedule the first Faculty Appreciation Night was Sept. 20, Parent/Special Person Night is Oct. 4, Youth Night is Oct. 10 and Senior Night is Oct. 18.
