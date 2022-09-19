Richfield started the volleyball season wining the opening 3-of-4 matches, only dropping one set out of 12 in wins over St. Paul Johnson, Minneapolis Edison and Columbia Heights.

Josie Popp
Richfield senior outside hitter Josie Popp connects on a hit at the net against Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 15. The Spartans took Kennedy to five sets before falling in the Tri-Metro Conference match in Bloomington.

The win over Columbia Heights Sept. 12 marked the Tri-Metro Conference opener and the start to a busy week as the Spartans faced neighbors Holy Angels and Kennedy Sept. 13 and 14.

Emily Olson
Richfield's Emily Olson connects with the ball during a 5-set loss at Kennedy Sept. 15.
Grace Anderson
Richfield's Grace Anderson (17) follows through on a hit against Kennedy.

