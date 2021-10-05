Richfield uses four special teams touchdowns in 49-14 win over Washburn
It took less than three quarters of football for Richfield to score a season-high 49 points in Friday’s 49-14 win over Minneapolis Washburn.
The Spartans celebrated Homecoming with the largest crowd of the season, which had to swiftly leave Spartan Stadium with five minutes left in the third quarter because of lightning.
Richfield coach Kris Pulford credited another complete performance by the defense to limit the Millers to just 115 yards and win the field position game, moving to 3-2 on the season.
Richfield is one of three 2-1 teams in the four-team Twin City Silver Sub-District. Kennedy and Southwest join Richfield at 2-1, while Washburn fell to 0-3 and 1-4 overall.
The Spartan defense was anchored by lineman Brady Moore, who had a team-high seven tackles and two of the team’s three sacks. Junior Ryan Kelleher added his first interception of the season and has 19 tackles on the season.
Casey Gay added four tackles and Payton Gustafson added three tackles as 14 different players added at least a tackle.
Special teams
Richfield’s special teams accounted for four touchdowns, including Kelleher’s 60-yard kick return in response to Washburn’s opening touchdown.
Junior Trevon Cunningham returned two punts in the opening half for touchdowns of 45 and 65 yards as the Spartans opened up a 28-7 halftime lead.
He also grabbed a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Mitchell January who completed 10-of-20 passes for 163 yards and four touchdowns.
Cunningham caught three passes for 127 yards averaging more than 42 yards per catch.
Henry Schaefer caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and AJ Shelley held on for an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
The Spartans responded to the Millers’ opening touchdown by scoring six times in the first half.
“We didn’t play well that first offensive series but the defense played amazing, kept us in good field position, and stymied Washburn’s offense,” Pulford said as Richfield gained 179 yards offense scoring on four plays of at least 45 yards and a fifth touchdown from 29 yards out.
“Win the Day”
During halftime, the message revolved around the team philosophy “Win the day” meaning “everything you do, you are focused on. The day is not over yet, continue to play as hard as you can because we’ve seen teams come back on us and we’ve come back on them. Make sure we win every match up and series and quarter to finish the day all the way through the second half.”
Pulford lifted the idea from the Oregon Ducks but it rings true for this group.
“It was fun this week,” Pulford said. “Guys made plays when their numbers were called.”
The Millers lined up to deny Cunningham, “then credit Mitchel [January] for finding guys wide open,” Pulford said. “Trevon went up and got 50/50 [contested] balls and showed that ability last week but we had a couple of other receivers have big games for us.”
Pulford said it is a result of who is open at the right time and January’s ability to recognize it in the flow of the play.
This week seven receivers caught a pass, including Eliajah Randle, Kaleb Olson and Shannon Cook who whose lone grab was less than 10 yards but moved the chains up the field. Kelleher’s two catches were second only to Cunningham’s three grabs.
Now on the back half of the schedule, Pulford said the team made a conscious effort to control the typical wear and tear that typically builds up during football practices by limiting contact.
“It’s actually controversial with coaches but we hit as little as possible during the week,” Pulford said. “We go hard but are in shells once a week then shorts and helmets for the rest of the time. We’ve found it to be healthy. We tried it last year a little bit and we already don’t hit a bunch at practice. We talked about ways to save guys because we can’t afford to have dings on them so this is one way to stay fresh and not as sore to stay fast for games and it works well for us for two years.”
Seven wins so far since the start of the 2020 season is a positive result.
They also control the length of practices to less than two hours each day.
Thirty minutes of weightlifting before practice, followed by90 minutes on the field is a typical day. They also shy away from additional conditioning with the focus on meeting conditioning quotas during practice.
“They work hard during the time we are at practice,” Pulford said. An exception is made for reminders of what expectations are in the program if a player is tardy or misses something academically. “We keep them accountable because the mission of our program is to help them to be successful beyond high school and this is one way we can do that.”
The Spartans have three regular-season games left on the schedule including Friday’s finale at Spartan Stadium against St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake at 5 p.m. The Wolfpack is 3-2 on the season coming off a 35-14 loss to Park Center Oct. 1.
Richfield wraps up the regular season at Park Center (4-1) on Oct. 15 and Breck (3-2) on Oct. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.