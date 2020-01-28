Richfield defense denies Stars comeback on festive evening of hoops
With a rocking Richfield High School gym coming off a thrilling girls basketball game, the boys closed out the doubleheader with the Spartans emerging with a 65-59 win over Holy Angels.
The Stars won the girls game 57-30 to set the tone for the strong conclusion to the evening.
By the end of the night, Richfield regained control of the traveling trophy which goes home with the winning team in each sport throughout the school year.
Spartans assistant coach Mat Mullenbach filled in for coach Omar McMillan who stepped away from the team to attend a funeral for his aunt.
Mullenbach said the Stars defense was set up to slow the Spartans offense down.
“Our offense is predicated on our running and we’d rather be in a full-court game than a half-court game so compliments to them for stopping our transition and making us execute in the half-court,” he said, as they have a size advantage for the first time in a long time at Richfield and were able to capitalize on that.
Richfield used 15 points from junior guard Mitchell January while sophomore Jaden Wollmuth and senior Ryan Miles added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Junior Isaiah Casey Hammond continued his breakout season in the paint scoring nine points but worked hard to control rebounds and deny shots using his 6-foot-7 frame.
Holy Angels used 14 points each from sophomore guard Emmett Johnson, Matt Banovetz and Bryce Boyd.
Boyd had an 11-rebound double-double plus added five of the Stars 15 steals.
Richfield led by one point at the break and used a 35-30 run in the second half for the win over the neighboring rivals.
Holders of the trophy for the first time, Richfield’s Hammond said they fed off the energy. “We haven’t had it for a while. It’s my first time getting one in high school and it feels great. Energy is up and the whole city turned out,” he said.
Hammond made a short jumper in the lane to give Richfield an 11-5 start in the opening minutes of the game.
January appeared to weave through the lane with a strong look at the rim but as the ball went up to the rim, Banovetz knocked the ball out of bounds.
On the Stars offensive possession, Banotvetz fed Terrance Roberts who found Theo Doran with a no-look pass along the baseline. Doran made the short jumper to pull the visitors within four points at 26-22 in the final minutes of the opening half.
The plan for the Spartans was to try and deny Johnson the lane while getting out to contest shots from the outside.
Holy Angels made a run in the second half including Terrance Roberts’ step-back 3-pointer to take a 46-35 lead in the opening minutes of the second half.
“We made our presence known in the first half and kept us in it in the second half,” Mullenbach said. “We took advantage of some opportunities to run in the second half and made free throws down the stretch.”
After January converted the free throw for a three-point play to cut the Stars lead to 49-46 with 6:25 to play, Banovetz put up a long-range 3-pointer, making the basket from five feet behind the top of the arc retake a 52-45 lead with under six minutes to go.
January jumped a passing lane taking the ball coast-to-coast for a layup to make it a 54-51 score in favor of the visitors with 3:54 to go. The play forced Holy Angels to call a timeout.
Cue the Spartan’s defense.
Hammond blocked Boyd’s shot before feeding January for a corner-3, which tied the game at 54-54 with 3:18 to play, igniting the Richfield fans.
Hammond said it has been his job this season to make it tough for the opposition to find an easy path to the rim while offering an inside post option on the offensive end of the floor. “Been doing that on defense and offense,” he said.
Both teams had free throw shots to take a lead. Wollmuth made both of his attempts to put the Spartans ahead 56-55 with two minutes to go.
Hammond held on to a defensive rebound in the paint when he was fouled to go to the line for two shots with a 59-57 lead. With 1:06 on the clock, Hammond pumped up the crowd to rise up and cheer. He made both free throws to push it to 61-57.
Mullenbach said the free-throw shooting has been up and down all season for the Spartans but without McMillan on the bench, the team had a little extra motivation.
“You could tell this meant a lot for [the players] to get this win for [McMillan],” Mullenbach said. “I’m proud of how when we got down 7-8 points and had an opportunity to fold didn’t but believed in themselves and each other to fight back and this is the result.”
As for the trophy win, Hammond said, “It feels great. Longtime coming. We’ve been working on this since I was a freshman.”
