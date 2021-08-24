Richfield cross country will be in a rebuilding phase this fall as the next group of runners gain the stamina and confidence to compete at the varsity level for longtime coach Marty Huberty.
Huberty, who is closing in on his personal goal of finishing 100 marathons, says the boys program is rebuilding while the girls are reloading.
The boys only have one of the top 12 runners back as eight graduated, one transferred and two elected to not come out this fall. Senior Ezekiel Gorshe is the lone runner with varsity experience and will help guide classmates Theo McCarten and Ryder Whitaker, plus juniors Aidan Cossette and Nathan Gay. Sophomores include Thomas Madrid and Knut Linne and freshmen/eighth-graders include Cameron Spencer, Christopher Mellado, Jameson Rudolph and Jack Friel.
Gorshe and McCarten are captains.
The Spartan girls graduated the top two runners but return All Tri-Metro Conference runners Ava Hanks and Ava Durand and top-30 conference finisher sophomore Parker Pollis.
“The depth and experience come from seniors Bridget Foley and Aryanna Krautkramer and junior Jessie Molina Escandon,” Huberty said.
Newcomers include juniors Mari Rummel and Maggie Weiss along with eighth-graders Rose Thompson and Signe Linne.
Girls captains include Hanks, Durand, Foley and Krautkramer.
Huberty explained the team has put in the work all summer showing their leadership skills by running practices for the new and younger runners while working with them on conditioning and endurance twice a week.
Richfield has another big schedule against some of the top programs in the state which Huberty believes will prepare them for the conference and section championships in October.
“Meet after meet, the kids will focus on running faster than the meet before,” he said. “All our invitationals, scrimmages and extra meets against other teams will prepare us for the two biggies in October.”
He believes the girls should compete for second in the Tri-Metro and boys should contend for a top-four finish.
The season begins Thursday, Aug. 26 with a quadrangular scrimmage around Richfield High School and Augsburg Park before the Tri-Metro Jamboree set for Sept. 1 at Battle Creek Park.
The team will put on an alumni/community run starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 on the training course used by the program that begins between Spartan Stadium and Kispert Field.
Jefferson
Jefferson cross country will look to build off a second-place finish (boys) at the Metro West Conference Championships, which were at Gale Woods Farms instead of the traditional home of Hyland Greens in Bloomington. The girls finished third in the meet trailing St. Louis Park and Chanhassen as the trio should remain at the top again this season, despite the addition of Waconia, Orono and New Prague to the conference lineup.
The boys have senior captains Mason Young and Zach Studdiford back to go along with Adam Lueth, Ian Klein and Zach Tapajna.
Lueth was fourth, Studdiford was sixth and Young was ninth at the conference championship. Lueth and Young were 38th and 39th, respectively at the Section 3AA meet.
Junior Megan Lee will once again captain the squad and be among the front runners at each meet this season. She will be joined by senior captains Elena Coarasa and Abby Tapajna while the top returners including Amelia Borgen, Caroline Hemann, Emily Albert and Jamie Drewitz.
Borgen and Lee placed fourth and sixth, respectively at the conference championship, while Hemann and Albert garnered 11th and 13th, respectively.
Meanwhile, at sections, Lee and Borgen placed 12th and 14th, respectively.
The section might look a little different as the Jaguars move up to the new Class AAA, joining Section 3AAA with Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eastview, Rosemount, Eagan, Park Cottage Grove, East Ridge and Hastings in a nine-team field.
The team will kick off the season at the St. Olaf College High School Showcase Thursday, Sept. 2.
