January, Wollmuth, Patterson provide the key scoring
Richfield basketball put together a remarkable 2020-21 season that culminated in the Class AAA state semifinals before falling to Alexandria at Target Center.
Along with the Tri-Metro Conference, the Spartans also won the Section 3AAA final 93-90 in front of a raucous crowd at South St. Paul High School.
The Spartans return with a few familiar faces, including 6-foot senior guard Mitchell January, 6-6 senior post Jaden Wollmuth and 6-4 senior guard Jaedyn Patterson.
The trio will be looked upon to provide leadership on the floor given their varsity basketball experience, with coach Omar McMillan back on the bench.
Richfield opened the season with a 73-67 loss to Minneapolis Southwest who led 38-36 at the break of the Dec. 4 contest played at Richfield High School.
Lakers’ Preston Engen had a game-high 23 points, while Wollmuth, January and Patterson combined for 52 points. Wollmuth led the way with 21 points, while January finished with 20 points and Patterson had 12 points.
With a week between games, McMillan and the coaching staff made the necessary adjustments to the rotation to earn a 65-57 win over Nicollet Avenue rival Kennedy on Dec. 11.
The Spartans (1-1) opened a 34-25 advantage by halftime as Kennedy couldn’t close the gap despite a 32-31 scoring edge in the second half.
January and Wollmuth once again scored over 20 points with January going for a game-high 26 points, followed by 21 points from Wollmuth and 12 points from Patterson.
Kennedy was led by 6-6 senior Chris Martin with 19 points, 6-4 senior Ramone Walker added 16 points and 6-foot senior guard Dalton Smazal contributed 14 points.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Dec. 4 vs. Minneapolis Southwest 2 p.m.
Dec. 7 at Tartan 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 vs. Kennedy 2 p.m.
Dec. 14 vs. Hutchinson
Dec. 18 at St. Paul Harding 1 p.m.
Dec. 22 vs. Minneapolis Edison (at Hamline University) 6:15 p.m.
Dec. 29 vs. South St. Paul (at Concordia Univesity. St. Paul) 6 p.m.
Dec. 30 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (TBD)
Jan. 4 at Mound Westonka
Jan. 7 vs. St. Anthony Village
Jan. 11 at Holy Angels (TBD)
Jan. 14 vs. Brooklyn Center
Jan. 18 at Columbia Heights (TBD)
Jan. 21 vs. DeLaSalle
Jan. 25 at Fridley 6 p.m.
Jan. 28 vs. Minnehaha Academy
Feb. 1 at St. Anthony
Feb. 4 vs. Holy Angels
Feb. 8 at Brooklyn Center (TBD)
Feb. 10 vs. Columbia Heights
Feb. 15 at DeLaSalle (TBD)
Feb. 18 vs. Fridley
Feb. 22 vs. St. Thomas Academy
Feb. 25 at Twin Cities Academy
