Energetic crowd fuels Richfield second-half rally
Top-seeded Richfield defended its home floor for one more time in a 75-63 win over No. 4 Kennedy Saturday afternoon in front of an energetic crowd filling the stands.
The win moves the Spartans to Thursday’s final with a 7 p.m. tip-off at Jefferson High School against No. 2 seed Holy Angels. The Stars return to the section final after a 73-57 win over No. 3 South St. Paul.
Richfield junior Lamar Grayson had a game-high 29 points followed by 15 points from junior Ryan Miles, 12 points from junior Isaiah Casey Hammond and 10 points from senior captain Jeff Moore.
Kennedy kept the game close until shots began to miss and the Spartans converted their opportunities to push a 37-37 halftime score to go out on a 38-26 run over the second half in the second meeting of the season against their Nicollet Ave. neighbors.
Post Chris Martin guided Kennedy with 18 points while senior guard Isaiah Subah finished with 14 points and senior Tyvan Klinger added 10 points. Junior Amarion Hanspard had 8 points.
Eric Dums and Jacob Husting finished with six and three points, respectively.
Saturday’s section semifinal is the last boys’ basketball game to be played on the current floor at Richfield High School as a new floor will be installed over the summer.
Look for more in the March 12 edition of the Bloomington Richfield Sun Current.
