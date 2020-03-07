Energetic crowd fuels Richfield second-half rally

Top-seeded Richfield defended its home floor for one more time in a 75-63 win over No. 4 Kennedy Saturday afternoon in front of an energetic crowd filling the stands.

Miles looks to score
Richfield junior Ryan Miles, middle, looks to make a move while being garded by Kennedy's Tyvan Klinger. Spartan teammate Mitchel January, right, looks on. Miles finished with 15 points and January had five points.

The win moves the Spartans to Thursday’s final with a 7 p.m. tip-off at Jefferson High School against No. 2 seed Holy Angels. The Stars return to the section final after a 73-57 win over No. 3 South St. Paul.  

Richfield junior Lamar Grayson had a game-high 29 points followed by 15 points from junior Ryan Miles, 12 points from junior Isaiah Casey Hammond and 10 points from senior captain Jeff Moore.

Going up
Richfield senior captain Jeff Moore, middle, had 10 points during Saturday's win over Kennedy.

Kennedy kept the game close until shots began to miss and the Spartans converted their opportunities to push a 37-37 halftime score to go out on a 38-26 run over the second half in the second meeting of the season against their Nicollet Ave. neighbors. 

Post Chris Martin guided Kennedy with 18 points while senior guard Isaiah Subah finished with 14 points and senior Tyvan Klinger added 10 points. Junior Amarion Hanspard had 8 points.

Eric Dums and Jacob Husting finished with six and three points, respectively.

Saturday’s section semifinal is the last boys’ basketball game to be played on the current floor at Richfield High School as a new floor will be installed over the summer. 

Look for more in the March 12 edition of the Bloomington Richfield Sun Current.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

