Richfield, Kennedy and Holy Angels cross country teams marked the end of the season at the inaugural Section 3AA meet at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley Oct. 28.
Cross country added a third class this season to help create more balanced competition among similar-sized schools.
Perennial power St. Paul Highland Park swept the boys and girls team titles as the top two teams and next six individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to the Nov. 6 state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Highland scored just 15 points, as its five scoring runners swept the top five spots led by senior Molly Moening’s winning time of 18:55.4. Two Rivers edged Blake for the second team spot 73-94 points while Kennedy was sixth (179), Holy Angels was seventh (181) and Richfield was eighth (253) among the field of 11 teams.
Kennedy freshman Gwen Vogt was the top area finisher placing 18th overall in 20:24.8, followed by Holy Angels freshman Maggie Moe who was 22nd overall in 20:52.1 and Kennedy sophomore Madeline Gray who was 28th in 21:38.4, Lexi Deutsch was 45th, Katrina Wrase was 47th, Meredith Gray was 52nd and Kayla Romness was 53rd.
Holy Angels sophomores Laney Knutson and Caroline Pierce were 31st and 32nd, respectively followed by Marin Kaster 46th, Tiffany Dubbledee 50th and Charlotte Henry was 51st.
Richfield senior Ava Hanks was 43rd, sophomore Parker Pollis was 48th, junior Mari Rummel was 49th, senior Bridget Foley was 56th and junior Margaret Weiss was 58th.
Boys
The boys team race was much closer at the top with Highland Park edging out Two Rivers 35-61 points, while St. Thomas Academy was third with 75 points. Kennedy finished fifth (179 points), Holy Angels finished seventh (208) and Richfield was eighth (244) among the 12 teams.
Blake’s Shef West beat out STA’s Emmett Wolf for the individual title in 15:46.7 to 15:57.3.
Holy Angels’ Colin Kaster was the top area finisher at 15th place in 17:16.5. Richfield junior Nathan Gay was 26th in 18:04 and Kennedy junior Oliver Johnson was 31st to lead their respective teams.
Kennedy’s six varsity runners were within 12 places and within a minute of each other following Johnson’s pace. Junior Dennis Zrust was 34th, senior Thomas Siesennop was 35th, junior Joe Buch was 37th, junior Grady Shilson was 42nd and Sam Keefe was 43rd.
Joining Gay for Richfield was sophomore Thomas Madrid 45th place, senior Ezekiel Gorshe was 56th, sophomore Knut Linne was 58th, senior Lucas Le was 59th, senior Ryder Whitaker was 69th and senior Theo McCartan was 81st.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.