Personal records, wins go to Richfield, Kennedy
Two days after defeating Holy Angels and Brooklyn Center in a triangular track meet at Spartan Stadium, Richfield boys track was also champions of its home tournament, the Spartan Invite April 28.
The boys collected 130 points while Kennedy was runner-up with 73 points, followed by Minneapolis Washburn (59) and Math and Sciences Academy (9).
Richfield girls also picked up the Spartan Invite title with 82.5 points, ahead of runner-up Washburn (77), Kennedy (62.5) and Math and Sciences (50).
Richfield boys won nine titles in addition to setting three personal bests as sophomore Joaquin Jamison won the 400 in 55.71 seconds.
Junior Nathan Gay won the 1,600 run in a personal record time of 4:49.65 and was second behind brother Casey Gay in the 800 run in times of 2:03.37 to 2:08.61, respectively.
Senior captain Henry Schaefer swept both hurdle events in season-best times of 16.53 in the 110 hurdles and 44.54 in the 300 hurdles. He also won the triple jump with a season-best 40-5 while Casey Gay was third with a season-best 38-8 1/4.
Senior throwers Brady Moore and Josh Drepaul finished first (42 feet, a season-best) and second (37-10), respectively in the shot put.
Drepaul was second in the discus with a personal-best throw of 106-3 and Moore was third with a 101-3. Sophomore teammate Quinn Cossette was fourth with a throw of 97-2 1/4.
Senior Mitchell January won the high jump by clearing 5-4 while sophomores Brennan Thimm and Jamison were second and third, respectively, clearing 5 feet.
In the relays, Richfield’s 4x200 team won it in 1:36.52 and was second in the 4x800 in 9:11.93.
The Richfield girls added seven event titles starting with junior Samaira Lofton winning the 100 dash with a PR of 13.40, while senior Corrina Jones was second in a season-best 13.46. Jones won the 200 in 28.48 while junior teammate Abigail DeHaven was second in a P.R. of 30.85.
Sophomore Janiya Mor won the 400 in 1:04.61.
Junior hurdler Romina Santos set PRs in both of her events, including the winning time of 55.49 in the 300 while she was second in the 100 hurdles in 20.33.
Richfield’s 4x200 relay team won in 1:50.01.
Junior Jaci Hintz won the high jump clearing 4-6, which was the same height as runner-up Lofton and junior pole vaulter Margaret Weiss cleared 7-feet to win the event with a new PR.
Kennedy
The Kennedy boys swept the podium in the 100 all with PRs as junior Imade Ogbebor beat Saide Alassani by 4-hundredths of a second (11.72 to 11.76). Senior teammate Koffi Amouzou was third in 11.93.
Roles were flipped in the 200, with Alassani posting the winning time with a PR of 24.59, while Ogebor was second in 24.84.
Junior Dennis Zrust pulled off a difficult distance double finishing second in the 1,600 with a PR of 5:03.79 and was fifth in the 3,200 in 11:31.18. Senior teammate Thomas Siesennop was fourth in 11:07.22.
Alassani won the long jump with a PR of 19-1 1/2.
The Kennedy girls efforts were highlighted by a one-two finish in the 1,600 run as sophomore Madeline Gray beat freshman Gwen Vogt to the finish line as both set PRs in 5:51.56 to 5:52.23, respectively.
The Kennedy throwers had a strong meet with senior Elizabeth Due-Rosas winning the shot put, going 27-1 and was second in the discus at 75-10. Junior Siri Anderson won the discus with a new PR of 76-2 1/4 and was second in the shot put with a PR of 23-5.
Freshman Daphne Such won the long jump with a PR of 14-5.
