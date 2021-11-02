Monroe, Walker and company topple Two Rivers 24-19
The rare football doubleheader concluded the 2021 football season at Bloomington Stadium on a chilly Oct. 26 evening.
Both Jefferson (1-8) and Kennedy (5-4) earned first-round home games in Section 3AAAAA as Kennedy topped Two Rivers 24-19 after Jefferson’s season ended in a rematch against Apple Valley 27-13 in the early game.
Kennedy win
Kennedy trailed 16-12 at halftime as the defense denied two goal line stands in the third quarter to keep the Eagles in the game.
David Aviles-Rizzo intercepted a pass diving into the end zone, then Rayzjon Walker came up with the football on the goal line on the next drive to head into the final quarter with momentum. Junior lineman Jason Orre forced the fumble by Pierce on the 2-yard line.
A scoreless third quarter gave way to a wild final quarter starting with the first of several big-time Kennedy plays. Eagles coach Kedrick Williams told the team at halftime if they couldn’t generate offense and trailed in the fourth quarter, the playbook would have to open up to all available options to keep the season alive.
Williams credited Zesch for his performance in the fourth quarter to know the situation and recognize what the defense was doing.
“Zach did a great job in the fourth quarter,” Williams said. “He kept coming off the field talking about which linebacker they were blitzing and last year he never could’ve told me what was coming. He’s now seeing things and the familiarity with three linemen back means he is understanding where to roll to if he gets in trouble.”
Williams talked about senior left tackle Jeff Keller’s performance in particular, as he admitted to challenging the linemen pretty hard throughout the season. “We can’t be successful without them,” Williams said.
Walker caught a short seam pass, ran through the Warrior’s defense before being caught at the 2-yard line. The play set up Marquez Monroe’s 2-yard touchdown to give Kennedy an 18-16 lead with 10 minutes to go.
Walker and Monroe were just getting started as Monroe led the team in tackles with 14 on the night (seven solos) including a big stop on third-and-short near midfield on the ensuing drive to force a punt.
“There is no way to explain what you have in a kid who is this good,” Williams said about Monroe, who did it all on Tuesday to ensure a win. “It’s humbling as a coach to have a kid like that who leads the defense with 14 tackles, two interceptions, leads us in rushing. We moved him back to linebacker and is a kid who you can plug in to kick or punt too.”
Two Rivers’ defense not only forced a three-and-out but blocked the Kennedy punt, giving them the ball on the Eagles 10-yard line. The Kennedy defense denied the touchdown as Two Rivers converted a short field goal to retake the lead, 19-18 as the clock ticked under four minutes.
Having an idea Two Rivers would kick the ball short, Walker was in the right spot to receive the ball on the Eagles’ 40-yard line and return it across midfield.
Walker caught his second touchdown of the quarter this time on a similar inside seam route going 37-yards for the score to make it 24-19 with three minutes to play.
Monroe intercepted a final Two Rivers pass along the Kennedy sideline with 90 seconds on the clock near midfield to secure the victory.
Early score
Eagles running back Saide Alassani ground out an 11-yard touchdown for the opening score of the game as he returned to the field despite a bothersome hip pointer.
About the only regular not dealing with an injury was senior quarterback Zach Zesch, who threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns including a touchdown pass to tight end Luke Dosan from 8-yards out to retake a lead 12-10 with 2:41 before halftime.
The drive included two big catches across the middle to set up the score. Walker held on for a 19-yard catch then Chris Martin caught a pass near the 10-yard line and dragged a defender a couple of yards.
Two Rivers, looking for its first win of the season, responded with a huge kick return by Ozzie Robinson who was tackled out of bounds by Enoch Dablaka on the Kennedy 35-yard line. The Warriors went on to punch in a 2-yard touchdown by sophomore Riley Pearce to take a 16-12 lead with 45 seconds left in the second quarter.
After Kennedy’s late drive stalled, Martin released a 57-yard punt with 9 seconds on the clock as the ball rolled inside the 5-yard line where Walker downed it to give Two Rivers no choice but to run the clock out on the opening half.
The Warriors ran for over 200 yards in the opening half but were kept in check in the second half.
It was that bend-but-don’t-break defense that secured a fifth win of the season. Williams was impressed by the team not immediately rushing to the front of the stadium to check on the Jefferson score. “I thought we would have to stop them but they waited and our room was cleaned out by the time we got there so they handled it well,” he said. “It was great to feel we were the team who people wanted to see as the Pride of Bloomington for once.”
Hastings stops Eagles
After successfully defending home field in the Section 3AAAAA opener, Kennedy’s (5-5) season came to an end in a 42-20 loss at Hastings on Saturday.
The Raiders scored twice in each of the three opening quarters of the game while Kennedy scored late in the opening half on a 2-yard pass from Zesch to Monroe. The Eagles scored first in the second half as Zesch found Walker this time from 8-yards out.
Hastings added a pair of Axel Arnold touchdowns before the end of the quarter to build a 42-14 lead going into the final quarter.
Kennedy senior Elijah Smith secured a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown through the Hastings defense with just under 6:30 to go. He finished with four catches for a team-high 83 yards. Walker also had four catches for 48 yards and Chris Martin caught a pair of balls for 35 yards.
Hastings’ offense ran for 317 yards including 147 yards from Brenden Freiermuth and one touchdown as Aronld passed for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Arnold also added 62 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns.
Monroe was busy on both sides of the ball for the Eagles including a game-high 25 tackles and forced two fumbles. David Aviles-Rizo also forced a fumble and had six tackles. Sophomore Enoch Dablake had 10 tackles and Corey Bartholomew added nine tackles.
