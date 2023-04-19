Richfield, Holy Angels, Jefferson post big numbers in season-opening wins
Richfield opened the 2023 softball season with a bang, entertaining the tremendous fan turnout with a 17-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park on April 12.
Junior pitcher Emily Olson helped keep the Scots guessing while the Spartans’ bats were red-hot with the only practice coming the day before the season opener.
Taylor Nickell, Lexi Nickell, Grace Anderson, Emily Olson and Sarah Carlson were among the leading batters.
The Spartans opened the Tri-Metro Conference schedule at defending champion and state-entrant St. Anthony on April 18 before hosting Visitation on April 20 and Concordia Academy April 22.
Holy Angels
Coming off a runner-up finish in the Section 3AA tournament, Holy Angels (16-3 last year) has a rather young group back for the fifth season under coach Jackie Poidinger.
Senior pitcher Leah Cierzan will serve as captain and helped power the team past Minneapolis Washburn by a 10-0 score on April 11. Cierzan went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and drove in one run.
In the circle, she dominated the Millers giving up one hit in six shutout innings of work. She struck out 16 batters.
Sophomore Anya Anderson played a big role last season and is back in the lineup this spring joining. Cierzan is the lone senior and Anna Delsing is the only junior on the roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores.
Freshman Kacia Caron drew three of the four Stars walks and sophomore Autumn Johnson went 2-for-4 scoring three times.
The Stars are scheduled to face reigning Tri-Metro Conference champion St. Anthony at their field on April 27. The April 13 home opener at Lincoln Field against Edina was postponed due to weather making the April 20 conference game against Fridley-Heights the new home opener in Richfield. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Holy Angels is scheduled to face Kennedy and Richfield in back-to-back games starting May 4 against Kennedy at Lincoln Field before traveling to Richfield Middle School to face Richfield on May 9. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.
Kennedy
Kennedy will look to build on an 8-11 overall record and third-place finish in Section 3AAA as coach Alex O’Connor begins her third season at the helm for the Eagles.
Senior captains including pitcher Mary Hajduk, first baseman Olivia Spencer and outfielder Kat Wrase will lead a smaller group this spring that O’Connor says is putting in the necessary work ahead of the season.
“All the athletes come ready to work hard every day,” O’Connor said as the strength of the squad will be the pitching staff again this season as they make the switch to the Tri-Metro Conference. Kennedy went 5-8 to place eighth out of 10 teams in the Metro West Conference while Robbinsdale Cooper was 0-9 in conference play and 2-15 overall. Kennedy and Cooper made the move to the nine-team Tri-Metro Conference this spring joining Holy Angels, Richfield, DeLaSalle, Fridley-Heights, St. Anthony, Visitation and Brooklyn Center.
O’Connor is excited to play more section opponents during the regular season including Holy Angels. “The competition between us and Holy Angels is always fierce and competitive so we love getting to play them in the regular season and postseason,” she said.
Junior infielder Katie Edmonds and freshman shortstop/outfielder Allie Sheehan return as All-Conference Honorable Mention honorees and sophomore catcher/third baseman Emily Spencer earned a spot on the All-Section squad.
Newcomers looking to make an impact on the varsity lineup including eighth-grade catcher/third baseman Lola Herman, seventh-grader Elena Perez and sophomore pitcher/third baseman Maya Sibbie.
Kennedy opened the season with a 9-6 loss at Burnsville on April 13. The Eagles trailed 9-0 after five innings as the offense came alive to score all six runs over the final two innings.
Hajduk took the loss giving up five runs, three earned on eight hits over four innings. She walked five batters before Skibbie worked the final two innings in relief allowing four runs on three hits. She picked the lone strikeout for Kennedy.
The rally began with Sheehan reaching on a fielding error to start the sixth inning before scoring on a two-out single to right field by Spencer. Edmonds also scored on the play.
Skibbie retired the Blaze in order to get back into the dugout quickly. Down to their final out, Kennedy strung together singles by Sheehan and Edmonds before Herman was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Olivia Spencer. A pop fly over the second baseman brought in Sheehan to narrow the lead to 9-3. Edmonds scored from third base on a wild pitch and Emily Spencer drove in Herman and Olivia Spencer with a long fly ball to left field to make it 9-6.
Jefferson
Behind a pair of seven-run innings, Bloomington Jefferson opened the season with a 14-4 win over Metro West Conference foe Chanhassen on April 14.
The Jags trailed 4-0 in the neutral-site game played on the turf at Hopkins High School as neither home venue was suitable for play.
Jefferson was 7-7 in the conference, 9-11 overall last season before losing twice in the Section 2AAAA tournament.
Five Jaguars picked up multiple hits led by senior all-conference third baseman Hannah Effertz, a Wisconsin-River Falls commit going 3-for-4. Junior Aaliyah Lawrence had a double and home run while driving in five runs. She scored twice.
Senior center fielder Jackie Larsen is back batting leadoff after securing another All-Conference award and third-team All-State honor given by the state coaches association. Larsen was 2-for-4 with a double, during in three runs and scoring twice.
Emmy Ly and Hannah Bock each went 2-for-3, scoring four times and bringing in three runs. Bock, a senior catcher/third baseman is a Bethel University commit. Carly Larson drew a pair of walks and scored once.
In addition to finding new middle infielders this season, the Jaguars will need to find a new No. 1 pitcher after losing Josie Becker.
Both junior pitchers Maddy Pieper and Maria Torp worked in the opener with Pieper leaving after 1 2/3 innings. She gave up four runs (three earned) on two hits with four walks. She struck out three after striking out 24 batters in 22 2/3 innings last season. Torp limited the Storm to one hit over 3 1/3 innings striking out seven batters to secure the win.
