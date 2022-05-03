Richfield, Jefferson, Kennedy and Holy Angels fill the schedule
In the two wins so far this spring for Jefferson softball, the bats have come alive, most recently in a 12-2 win at Orono April 29 to stop a three-game losing streak against some of the toughest teams in the Metro West Conference.
The Jaguars scored in each inning except for one while the 17 hits were spread across nine batters, including Jackie Larsen going 4-for-4 scoring five times. Three of those hits were home runs and the other was a double as she drove in six runs and stole a base.
Hannah Effertz and Tabitha Acketz added three hits apiece. Acketz had a home run and double in the third game in four days for the Jaguars.
Chanhassen earned a 4-2 win over the Jaguars on April 27 as future Minnesota pitcher Sydney Schwartz hit a 2-run home run in the second inning. On the pitching rubber, she limited Jefferson to two earned runs on three hits. She struck out 10 batters and Carly Larson drew the lone walk.
Larsen started the game with a double to the center field fence and moved up to third base before being stranded.
Tatum Larson and Acketz scored the lone Jefferson runs. Acketz, Effertz and Sophie Rouland picked up the hits with Rouland driving in both runs.
Chaska recorded a 9-1 win at Dred the day earlier, scoring three times in the fourth inning while the team collected 19 hits against the Jaguars.
Jefferson only sent two batters over the minimum to the plate while Conner, Acketz and Larson drew walks. Maddie Pieper, Brooklyn Matas, Effertz and Rouland accounted for the hits. Larsen and Pieper each stole a base.
Kennedy
Kennedy improved to 3-2 following a wild 11-9 win at Metro West Conference newcomer Waconia on April 29. Eleven runs weren’t the biggest offensive output of the week as the Eagles outmatched Fridley/Columbia Heights 21-3 on April 26.
The win at Waconia featured three hits each from Katie Edmonds and Olivia Spencer. Emily Spencer added two hits and drove in two RBIs while Taylor David drew three walks and scored twice. Ellie Baker’s lone hit was an RBI triple in support of pitcher Mary Hajduk who went five innings for the win. She teamed with Emma Skibbie to allow two earned runs on eight hits.
Kennedy was ready to go at Columbia Heights, scoring 12 runs in the opening inning and didn’t let up as the game was called after four innings. Alana Johnson, Allie Sheehan and Edmonds each had three hits. Sheehan drove in four runs while Johnson and Kat Wrase brought in three runs each. Skibbie struck out seven batters over four innings for the win.
Kennedy helped Holy Angels open Lincoln Field on April 27 as the Stars walked away with a 9-1 win.
Carissa Wheeler was the only Eagle with multiple hits including a double. David also grabbed a hit and scored the lone Kennedy run against Stars pitcher Evelyn Jastrow who gave up one unearned run on five hits.
Holy Angels countered with two hits each from Anya Anderson and Mara Poidinger. Kendall Thorman went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in one run. Anderson and Leah Cierzan each drove in two runs.
