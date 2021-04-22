Anderson is 6-for-6 at the plate, Kneeland and Cierzan combine on no-hitter
Coming off a run to the Section 3-3A final in 2019, Holy Angels coach Jackie Poidinger was excited to see what the team had in store for 2020.
After missing last spring due to the pandemic, the Stars have a trio of seniors ready to sustain high expectations, coming off a 12-win campaign in 2019.
Those senior captains – who were just sophomores during that section run – include catcher Rachel Kawiecki, pitcher/first baseman/outfielder Kaitlyn Kneeland and third baseman/catcher/outfielder Sarah Tracy.
Add junior shortstop Liv Lewis to that list as another returning contributor after the Stars won all three games against Richfield in 2019, including the regular-season finale 8-4 before the section opener 6-4 and elimination game 9-4. Holy Angels went on to hand Visitation its first section loss 14-4 to force a winner-take-all game for the section title but came up short 6-2. Lewis and Kawiecki each had two hits in that final game.
Holy Angels didn’t waste any time getting started in 2021, outmatching Fridley 14-0 in four innings for the Tri-Metro Conference and season-opener win on April 14.
Kneeland and Leah Cierzan combined on the no-hitter, striking out seven batters. Cierzan needed just eight pitches to get through the final inning. Kneeland made it through three innings on just 40 pitches and issued two walks.
Nine Stars batters picked up a hit with Anja Anderson going 3-for-3 with a walk, drove in three runs and scored twice. Cierzan went 2-for-3 with a double and Kassie Caron’s lone hit was an RBI double. Kawiecki and Grace Clements each drove in two runs. Mara Poidinger and Kaylee Caron scored twice as did Kendall Thorman.
Richfield erased the winning streak by overpowering the Stars 5-1 on Friday at Richfield Middle School. Anderson continued to swing a hot bat with another 3-for-3 day at the plate with a double. Lewis was credited with driving in Sarah Tracy for the lone Stars run in the fifth inning. Leah Cierzan connected on a triple to right field with two outs in the fifth inning.
Cierzan also struck out eight Spartans while allowing two earned runs on six hits with two walks.
In preparing for the 2021 season, Poidinger said the last year was challenging, “It was especially difficult to say goodbye to seniors last year who were not able to complete their softball careers at AHA. I think overall, all of the players have shown great resilience and patience throughout this past year. We have two years of players with many new to the AHA softball program. It is exciting!”
