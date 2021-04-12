Jefferson returns to the fastpitch softball field after a strong second-place finish in the Metro West Conference in 2019 with a 10-4 record. Conference champion Chanhassen posted an 8-1 mark and the Jaguars were one of four teams with four losses while leading the conference with 10 wins.
Jefferson (15-8) won two games to open Section 2-4A play before two heartbreaking losses on the same afternoon to Shakopee (1-0) and Eden Prairie (5-0) at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The roster for 2021 will look different from the section team with sluggers Payton Hanson and Jacey Defries now playing for Concordia-St. Paul in the Northern Sun Conference.
The list of current college players includes Wichita State pitcher Hailey Martinez, Alyson Plaman at Amherst, Rachel Evavold at Dordt, Lizzy Walker at St. Benedict’s, Sara Deming at Augsburg and Ashley Neuenfeldt at Gustavus Adolphus.
Coach Rob Giesen said losing the 2020 season hurt a lot, making the ultimate goal for 2021 to play as many games as possible. “What helped tremendously is that club softball was allowed to take place so most of the players in our program played a full summer and fall schedule, which helped them continue to develop as softball players but more importantly gave them a chance to socialize safely by being outside and following the protocols that were in place.”
Senior captains for the Jaguars this spring include outfielder Jordan Fasching, pitcher/first baseman Lauren Giesen and third baseman/outfielder Hannah Peters.
In addition to the captains, junior middle infielders Tabitah Acketz (second base) and Allison Conner (shortstop) will be joined by junior pitcher Josie Becker and sophomore catcher Hannah Effertz.
Sophomore Jackie Larsen will start in center field and freshman Macy Gregor will split time between the outfield and catcher.
Jefferson wasted no time opening the season at Kennedy Tuesday before hosting Chaska Thursday, April 15 in the Dred Scott Field opener at 4:30 p.m. The Jaguars travel to Benilde-St. Margaret’s Tuesday, April 20 for a 4 p.m. first pitch before hosting Chanhassen Thursday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m.
