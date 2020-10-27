Dramatic finish ends with Jesus Ciriaco Mundo’s goal in a 1-0 win at Worthington
Bloomington Kennedy (9-5-1) made the most of the longest road trip of the season by returning home with the Section 2A following a 1-0 win over top-seeded Worthington Saturday.
Jesus Ciriaco Mundo redirected the ball off a centering pass from Omar Artola with just three minutes left in the second overtime period before the game went to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
Eagles coach Dan Bushendorf called the decisive play the pass of death or Paso de la Muerte because the ball is near the end line before being crossed near the goal.
“Jesus came crashing in and that’s how we scored the last two goals,” Bushendorf said. He used to coach teams to play that style of working the ball along the end line before sending in a centering or crossing pass to create a scoring opportunity. “I was near convinced we were going to go to penalties because nothing was going in,” the Kennedy coach said. “It was so cold and it affects bodies so you can’t do the things you would typically do.
“It took a whole different level of planning.”
Besides the cold, traveling nearly 150 miles to the game took some foresight to keep the players ready to go. After leaving at 8 a.m., the team had breakfast in Mankato at 9:30 a.m. and was able to get to Worthington in time to stretch and go through a typical pre-game warm-up with resistance bands and touches on the ball before the game.
Making the 12-hour trip worth it was the championship trophy the team celebrated with on the field and back on the bus. “It’s sure better than second place,” the coach said who praised the hospitality by Worthington High School and the community all day. “They announced the entire team after the game and a group of friends and family rushed the field to celebrate and take family photos for another hour.”
Kennedy senior captain Carter Lansdale earned the clean sheet making nine saves. He was part of a defensive unit that gave up two goals over the last six games including four clean sheets. The backline includes Emir Rubio, Jose Castaneda-Rios, Marvin Gonzalez Rodriguez and Ricardo Vera Martinez.
Kennedy began sections with a pair of one-sided victories at Bloomington Stadium, starting with an 11-0 win over Tri-City United Oct. 12 before handing Mankato Loyola a 4-1 loss Oct. 14 to set up the semifinal at No. 2 seed Mankato West in a rematch of last year’s 1-0 semifinal loss.
The early winter storm forced the semifinal to be moved to Albert Lea instead of Mankato West on Oct. 21.
A 90-mile road trip down Interstate 35 prepared the Eagles for the section final in what was a game that also came down to the wire to decide.
This time it was junior Diego Fuentes Rodriguez who scored off the pass-of-death play from senior Alex Loeza Galvan.
As for using the payback angle to help motivate the team ahead of the semifinal, Bushendorf said.
“You use any angle and we were the higher seed last year, they had two shots and we had more but that’s soccer and we definitely wanted to take down Mankato West this year,” he said. To finish the year with six straight wins, “is pretty good. These guys refused to quit.”
