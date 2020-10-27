Intense semifinals made the final a true endurance event to the end
Two Section 3A soccer championship trophies were on the line at StarDome in Richfield on Saturday.
The season-culminating day began with a highly anticipated rematch for the Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy as the Stars hosted Richfield for the boys title.
Richfield represented the lone loss, 1-0 Sept. 29 at Spartan Stadium, on the Stars 11-1-1 record. The win for Richfield was part of a 9-0-0 start. They would go 3-2-1 the rest of the way, including a 3-2 loss at Holy Angels on Oct. 6 to return the traveling trophy.
Top-seed Holy Angels pulled away for a 4-1 win Saturday in a match much closer than the final score indicated, as the Stars led 1-0 after Carter Hermanson scored the first of two goals in the 15th minute.
Aidan Smith provided the assist on the set-piece goal. Jack Menke made it 2-0 just under 11 minutes into the second half with a second assist from Smith.
Not to be deterred, Richfield’s Rodrigo Castaneda Rodriguez converted a penalty kick one minute later to give the visitors hope.
Hermanson clean up the ball out in front of the Spartans goal to make it 3-1 in the 64th minute and Smith added an insurance goal in the 78th minute.
The final was much calmer than either semifinal as the Stars overcame a 2-0 deficit early in the second half to down Simley 4-3 on Friday.
Junior Carter Hermanson said the comeback shows how resilient they are as a team. “It shows how far we’ve progressed as a team,” he said. “The first time we played Richfield they hit us hard and was eye-opening for us. Yesterday we were resilient and it showed how bad we wanted this for our seniors.”
Being able to play at home for a section final was special. “It feels like home instead of the dome,” Hermanson said, with fans lining the outside fence.
Coming off a state title run last fall, Hermanson’s brother, Noah, scored the overtime winner and returned this fall in a new role as a center back instead of a wing.
Carter Hermanson said the success speaks to the quality of the coaching staff and depth of the program to sustain the level of success. “We lost Mr. Soccer last year yet we still come back and find a way to keep winning.”
Stars coach James See said the semifinal took something out of the team as they rallied from down 2-0 with 34 minutes left to score three unanswered goals in a 14-minute span.
Will Murphy scored the first goal before Smith scored three times.
“Adaptability is key in high school soccer,” See said as they wanted to play Simley outside.
As for facing Richfield in the final, “We grew a lot after that conference game,” See said. “Getting over the hump as a team without a loss in two years, we’ll have the third-longest unbeaten streak, it is what it is and it was something to get over.”
Road to the final
Richfield coach Mike Harris said it was a great year, reflecting on all they accomplished to reach the section final to go 10-2-2.
One day earlier the Spartans needed a 6-5 shootout win to advance past upstart No. 10 Minneapolis Roosevelt in the semifinals.
Richfield freshman Antwane Ruiz stepped up to score the decisive penalty kick.
Mr. Soccer Finalist Miguel Leon Alverado scored on a free kick in a 1-1 score at the half.
Without indoor facilities to train, Harris was concerned coming into Friday’s game but was pleased by the play, especially in the opening half.
One week earlier, Richfield junior Yulian Rodriguez-Torres broke his foot late in the first half with a 4-1 lead, going on to win 4-3 over St. Paul Humboldt in what was the section opener for the Spartans.
He was in a walking boot on the sidelines Saturday.
“[Rodriguez] is an all-state caliber kid and he runs our offense and that really hurt us,” Harris said.
“With a freshman scoring the goal to win yesterday, sophomore center back, tons of juniors, we expect to come back next year,” Harris said of what was another building block for the program which won the first-ever Minnesota State High School League state soccer title in 1975.
