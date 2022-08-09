Yes, the doors are closing at the end of August. But no, the future of the property has not yet been written.
The July 14 announcement that David Fong’s – a Chinese restaurant that has been woven into the fabric of Bloomington for more than six decades – is closing its doors rivaled the loss of other longtime pillars of the business community.
The two-generation restaurant, helmed by the son of its founders, is going away. It’s the closing of a storied chapter in Bloomington restaurant history, and a significant portion of the Fong family legacy. But it’s not the final chapter, as two of owner Ed Fong’s siblings will continue to operate their restaurants in Prior Lake and Savage, he noted.
So why the end of the granddaddy of Fong food service? “I wanted to go out of top,” Ed Fong said. While it was his decision to make, he consulted with his parents, David and Helen, who turned over the keys to Ed about 40 years ago, yet still serve as advisers to their son.
At 64, Ed was 2 months old when his parents started their business down the street from the longtime, iconic restaurant, lounge and banquet hall on Lyndale Avenue that the Fongs have called home for more than 50 years. Although Ed didn’t join the payroll of the restaurant until he was a teenager, it was very much a family business, and he has many childhood memories of his role in helping establish a restaurant that would transcend generations of Bloomington residents.
Working for the family business is “the only job I’ve ever known,” Ed said.
When he completed college, he was soon running the family business, likely never imagining he would still be running it, and tending to any and every task imaginable, when he reached retirement age. As the owner, he doesn’t drop in once a week and pick up a paycheck. He has continued to be a part of the day-to-day operations of the business, ensuring the family legacy is upheld.
His parents taught him that quality was the most important aspect of maintaining a successful restaurant. “I’m a quality control guy,” he said.
Although his son Dan is part of the management team, the decision was made to close the restaurant for personal reasons Ed declined to discuss. Rather than close the business on short notice, Ed wanted time to say goodbye, and thanks to the community that has supported his family’s business for more than six decades.
With a staff of approximately 50, there are plenty of longtime employees who are fixtures of David Fong’s, as well, and the restaurant’s closing gives them time to say goodbye and prepare for a life without their job on Lyndale Avenue, he explained.
Since the July 14 announcement, there has been a steady stream of customers making their way to the restaurant for either a family feast or take-out dinner. And the reminiscing is already at full speed, bringing hugs, congratulations and tears, according to Ed. “A mixed bag of emotions.”
The loss of a multi-generational restaurant certainly deserves a few months of goodbyes, doesn’t it? “I don’t want a long goodbye,” Ed said. Word of the impending closure leaked a little earlier than he preferred, turning the goodbye into a six-week affair, rather than the four weeks he imagined.
The future at 9329
The future of the property isn’t the reason for the restaurant’s closure, and he didn’t want it to be the reason. The announcement of the restaurant’s closing quickly brought online speculation about what will replace it at 9329 Lyndale Ave., but Ed said that his priority was to close the doors first, then determine the fate of the restaurant and its adjacent bar and basement banquet space.
The afterlife of the property will be determined once the last order of chow mein has been served. It’s possible the property remains a restaurant, although running a dining room the size of David Fong’s is not easy, Ed admitted.
Whatever happens with the property, there are many personal effects collected over 64 years in business, from framed newspaper and magazine features about the family business to plaques and awards commemorating the restaurant’s success and community involvement.
Some of those items will remain with the family, but there’s too much for the family to hold on to, so some items will end up in the hands of longtime employees, customers or friends of the family, Ed explained.
Artwork depicting the restaurant and an antique love seat at the front entryway – they’ll find a new home, too, he noted.
And then there’s the boulevard sign with his father’s name, illuminated at night. It’s neither small nor lightweight, but that’s another piece of the business history Ed needs to find a place for when the doors close, he added.
Simple beginning
David Fong recounted the legendary tale of his family’s business prior to receiving the 2013 Bloomington Community Foundation Legacy Award.
His story is not unlike that of many immigrants. He came to the United States when he was 14, and followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who were the operators of Moy Café in Minneapolis. When the time came to set out on his own, David drove south in search of a suburban location to establish his own business, he recalled.
It was the 1950s, and Bloomington didn’t have a freeway defining its border with Richfield. Fong had his sights set on Richfield, but his unfamiliarity with the streets south of Minneapolis led him to the intersection of 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue. He had to ask for directions back to Minneapolis, he recalled.
The best route home, he was told, was to head north on Lyndale. As serendipity would have it, a small retail space in a nearby strip mall was available. Modest in size and amenities, it was “exactly what I was looking for,” David said.
Bloomington soon became the family’s home, as David opened his Chinese take-out restaurant in 1958. The success of the restaurant necessitated the move north and construction of the current location in 1966. Changes in city liquor laws, allowing on-site liquor sales, enabled David to build a bigger restaurant than he envisioned, he recalled.
Bloomington has been the only home Ed has known, and that won’t change upon the closure of his father’s namesake restaurant, he noted.
Family tradition
The menus aren’t quite the same, but the family recipes will still be available at two south metro restaurants this fall.
D Fong’s Chinese Cuisine in Savage is operated by Ed’s brother, David Jr., and Fong’s Restaurant & Bar of Prior Lake is operated by his sister and her husband, Cindy and Leo Le.
Due to the overwhelming demand for last meals in Bloomington, David Fong’s had to stop serving lunch in order to prepare and meet the demand for dinner and take-out meals. The restaurant is managing its demand through reservations, and any return of lunch service in the final weeks was undetermined as of last week, Ed noted.
Dinner service begins 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the restaurant remaining closed on Sundays.
A Facebook group was created after the announcement of its pending closure as a place to share memories of the restaurant. The group is available online at tinyurl.com/friendsoffongs.
