david fong's-1
Buy Now

As the sun sets on David Fong’s July 22, customers continue to spill out following a late dinner at the longtime Bloomington restaurant. After 64 years and two generations of ownership, the Chinese restaurant, which has featured a surf-and-turf section on its menu, will close following its Aug. 31 dinner service. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Yes, the doors are closing at the end of August. But no, the future of the property has not yet been written.

The July 14 announcement that David Fong’s – a Chinese restaurant that has been woven into the fabric of Bloomington for more than six decades – is closing its doors rivaled the loss of other longtime pillars of the business community.

david fong's-2

The Fong family gathers for a ribbon cutting at its new restaurant in 1966, eight years after David and Helen Fong started their Bloomington business. The family business, having moved north on Lyndale Avenue, would continue at 9329 Lyndale Ave. for another 54 years. (Submitted photo)

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments