A 22-year-old Rochester man who didn’t have a license to drive, or permission to drive a 2008 Toyota 4runner, was arrested after he wound up getting the vehicle stuck in a snowbank.
A police officer patrolling the parking lot of Days Inn, 7851 Normandale Blvd., at approximately 10:30 p.m. Jan. 28 spotted an idling, occupied vehicle in the lot. A check of the license plate indicated the Toyota 4runner had been reported stolen in Edina. As the officer continued to patrol the parking lot while awaiting confirmation of the vehicle’s status, the occupant began to back out and depart the hotel, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The officer went to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle, which initially headed north, but turned around to head south on Normandale Boulevard, continuing east onto 78th Street. The driver accelerated to approximately 60 mph in his attempt to flee, and tried to turn into the parking lot of Ike’s Food and Cocktails, 4400 W. 78th St., Bitney said.
The driver failed to make the turn, however, and ended up in a snowbank. The pursuing officer issued commands from inside his squad car, but the driver attempted to back out of the snowbank. Unable to do so, he gave up after approximately one minute, complied with the officer’s commands and was arrested, Bitney explained.
A search of the suspect following his arrest turned up a loaded magazine for a handgun, a credit card, Social Security card and checkbook that were not in his name, and prescription pills he did not have a prescription for. Officers checked the roadway for a discarded weapon connected to the ammunition but failed to find one, Bitney noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of stolen vehicle possession, fleeing a police officer, narcotics possession, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and possession of ammunition by an ineligible person.
Hotel robbery
A 29-year-old Minneapolis man said two men forced their way into his hotel room and robbed him. The 27-year-old Welch Township woman with him told a different story.
Police officers were dispatched to Embassy Suites, 2800 American Blvd. W., at approximately 3:30 a.m. Jan 28, for a report of an assault. An officer met with the Minneapolis man, who said he was with the Welch Township woman in a hotel room when two men came to the door and forced their way in, Bitney said.
The victim reported that one of the men pointed a gun at him, demanding his wallet and other items. He said he initially refused, and was hit in the face by one of the men several times. The officers noted that the man appeared to have an injury to his left eye, as well as cuts and scrapes on his face, Bitney noted.
The perpetrators eventually took his wallet, watch and keys, and fled the hotel in his black Dodge Caravan, the victim said. His female companion told the officers that two men came to their room, but that the victim seemed to know them, and they were invited into the room. One of the men attempted to search her purse, and she intervened, managing to pull the purse away from the man, she told police. The woman made no mention of the duo having a gun or assaulting the Minneapolis man, Bitney explained.
A hotel manager interviewed by the officers said there had been no indication of unusual activity in the hotel, and noted that when the victim had entered the lobby earlier, with injuries, he said he had fallen, according to Bitney.
The victim reported that the incident occurred approximately one hour before he called 911, Bitney added.
Failed carjacking
A 38-year-old Walmart employee reported an attempted carjacking.
Police officers were dispatched to the Bloomington Walmart store at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 30. The victim said he was waiting inside his car as it was warming up when a vehicle pulled up alongside him. There were two men in the vehicle and one of them exited, approaching the passenger’s side window of the victim’s vehicle and asking for directions, Bitney said.
The second man exiting the vehicle, however, approached the victim on the driver’s side and pointed a gun at him, telling the victim to get out of the car. The victim instead put the vehicle in reverse, backed away and began to drive off. The duo appeared to begin following the victim, Bitney noted.
But the victim drove south onto Chicago Avenue and the duo headed east along the freeway frontage road, the victim noted. When the duo declined to follow him, the victim drove back to the Walmart parking lot and called 911, Bitney explained.
A review of Walmart’s parking lot surveillance video showed incidents confirming the victim’s story, he noted.
Assault arrest
A 29-year-old Bloomington man was arrested following a report of a possible domestic assault at his apartment complex.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of East Bloomington Freeway shortly after midnight Feb. 3. The caller had not witnessed an assault, but reported a possible domestic situation in the building. During the call, a woman could be heard screaming, Bitney noted.
Officers at the scene approached the apartment and could hear two voices inside. One of the voices, possibly female, could be heard asking, “Why did you do this to my face?” Arguing continued between two people inside the apartment until the officers knocked on the door. The officers knocked again, and the suspect answered the door, leaving a narrow opening while speaking with the officers, Bitney explained.
The officers asked to speak with the occupants of the apartment, but the man declined to let them in, even when told they needed to conduct a welfare check on the occupants of the apartment. Through the partially open door, however, an officer could see a woman who appeared to be bleeding. When the suspect continued to resist letting them speak with the woman, the officers forced the door open, and detained the man while making entry into the apartment. The man refused to cooperate, and was handcuffed, Bitney explained.
The 27-year-old woman inside the apartment had blood on her shirt and pants, and her eye was nearly swollen shut. She also had a swollen nose, and a 5-year-old child in the apartment appeared to have the victim’s blood on her clothing, Bitney noted.
The woman was checked for injuries by paramedics at the scene, who recommended she be examined at a hospital. She told the officers she had been arguing with the suspect, but that she refused to answer other questions. Based upon her injuries, and blood on the hands of the suspect, the officers had probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of third-degree assault, domestic assault and obstructing a police officer, Bitney explained.
